Floods in Germany were up to 9 times more likely due to climate change, studies estimate





At least 220 people were killed between July 12 and 15 – mostly in Germany, though dozens also died in Belgium – and homes and other buildings were destroyed by flash floods followed by heavy rains. Some parts of the region experienced more rain in a single day than they would normally expect in an entire month.

The study, conducted by 39 scientists and researchers with World Attribution Weather (WWA) projects, also found that the most extreme rainfall was an event once every 400 years and that climate change increased the intensity of extreme daily rainfall by 3% to 19%.

“These floods have shown us that even developed countries are not safe from the severe impacts of extreme weather we have seen and are known to worsen with climate change,” said Friederike Otto, associate director of the Institute for Environmental Change. at Oxford University, he said in a statement. “This is an urgent global challenge and we need to grow on it. Science is clear and has been for years.”

The frequency of one in 400 years refers only to the specific region studied and does not mean that another 400 years will pass until other parts of Europe, or the world, see a similar weather event, explained Maarten van Aalst , a professor of climate and disaster resistance from the University of Twente in the Netherlands.

“In this case, [the projection for next year is] probably worse because, year after year, if the current trend is that the climate is rising, the risk will continue to rise. So if there is anything, we expect a higher chance that this will happen next year than this year. “But it’s basically a chance of over 400 every year,” van Aalst told a news conference. Scientists focused on areas around the Ahr and Erft rivers in Germany and Meuse in Belgium, where rainfall records were broken. But they also took into account what was happening in a larger region, including parts of France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg and Switzerland, to determine how the extreme weather event was affected by rising global temperatures. Scientists looked at weather data and used computer simulations to compare photography today — in a world that is 1.2 degrees Celsius warmer than it was in pre-industrial times — to that of the late 1800s. They warned that the warmer the Earth, the more frequent and intense these rain events will be. Specifically, if global temperatures were to rise to 2 degrees above pre-industrial levels, the intensity of rain in a single day would increase by another 0.8 to 6% and would be between 1.2 and 1.4 times more likely to happen, design their own models. River metering stations were destroyed Van Aalst said the findings should be a “wake-up call” for governments and local leaders to improve their preparedness for extreme weather events, including watching how homes are built so that children, the elderly and people with disabilities achieve safety in events such as floods or fires. “I hope it’s a wake-up call for people who have not only been affected by this, but also people elsewhere — because there have been heat waves elsewhere, where I could tell a similar story,” he said. “We are facing more extreme events of many kinds, and the only thing we can do is, on the one hand, turn off the greenhouse gas tap to avoid the risk of further out of hand, and on the other hand , preparing for that more extreme climate. ” The scientists acknowledged that their estimate – 1.2 to 9 times more, due to climate change – was a wide range and explained that the models they used and the data available to them about such localized events prevented them to narrow their findings further Me They also lacked crucial data, as several metering stations were destroyed by floods. The study acknowledged that a number of conditions had exacerbated the severity of the floods, including that land in the region was already saturated and that terrain in some places, with narrow valleys and steep steep mountains, led to “pipe-like effects in the case extreme floods “. These factors were taken into account in their models. This summer, the Northern Hemisphere has experienced a wide range of extreme weather events beyond deadly floods, including record temperatures that in some cases have caused fires in the US, Canada, Siberia, Algeria and southern Europe. On August 14, rain fell on top of Greenland for the first time in record, as temperatures there rose above freezing levels for the third time in less than a decade. The warm air triggered an extreme rain event that threw 7 billion tonnes of water into the ice sheet. The U.S. state of Tennessee is now experiencing heavy rains and deadly flooding after the National Weather Service in Nashville reported more than 17 inches of rain in the city of McEwen, possibly setting a new state record for 24-hour rainfall. If verified, it would break the previous state record set in September 1982 with 13.6 inches of rain in the city of Milan.

