Leading epidemiologist resigns from Ontario scientific roundtable on COVID-19, claims no ‘gloomy’ forecasts

One of Ontario’s most vocal epidemiologists has resigned from the province’s COVID-19 Science Advisory Board, claiming the group has delayed publishing its pandemic forecasts for the fall due to political interference an accusation the roundtable has denied.

Dr. David Fisman, professor of epidemiology at the University of Toronto School of Public Health, Dalla Lana, announced on Twitter Monday morning that he would retire from the table, posting a resignation letter he sent to table co-chair Dr. Adalsteinn Coffee.

Fisman said while he had “mixed emotions” about the resignation, he had “repeatedly publicly opposed the instructions at the table,” adding that Ontario “needs a public health system that is far from political.”

“I find myself increasingly uncomfortable with the extent to which political considerations seem to be extracting results from the tables, or at least the degree to which these results are shared transparently with the public,” he wrote.

With mixed emotions I decided to resign from the science and modeling tables of Ontario. I wish every success to the colleagues who remain at these roundtables. Ontario needs a public health system that is far removed from politics. pic.twitter.com/Yq20W1Omog –@DFisman

“I do not want to stand in this uncomfortable position, where I have to choose between calm relationships with colleagues on the one hand, and the need to tell the truth during a public health crisis on the other.”

The letter did not contain any specification regarding the alleged political considerations.

Called for previous modeling release

Fisman has already been removed from the list of table members on her site.

His resignation comes two days after he wrote on Twitter that the science table had “significant modeling work projecting a grim decline” and implied that its publication had been deliberately delayed.

“I do not understand why they are not publishing it. Importers It is important for people to understand what is ahead and what the stocks are,” he wrote.

whether @COVIDSciOntario is the length of the arms from the government it should release its modeling. If it is not the wings away from the government, we should have that conversation. https://t.co/eRHEnYu8iz –@DFisman

The table has strongly denied that it is deliberately erasing forecasts for the fall. In a series of tweets from her official account, she said, “There seem to be some rumors that the Science Advisory Board is holding a COVID-19 consensus model in the fall. To be absolutely clear, this is not true.”

The chart statement went on to say that it was currently “working to understand how COVID-19 could affect Ontario in the coming months”, which includes integrating and reviewing “many multi-team models” until it has a “reasonable, scientific consensus.”

There seems to be some rumor that the Science Advisory Board is holding a consensual model of COVID-19 in the Fall. To be absolutely clear, this is not true. Please read thread 1/4 –@COVIDSciOntario

“Anything less is not rigorous science, and risks either underestimating or overestimating the real dangers we may face. A lot of mathematical and scientific work goes into creating a modeling consensus on which Ontarians can rely; we move fast, but not ahead of time. “

Data delay due to summer break, says director

Dr. Peter Juni, the scientific director of the roundtable, echoed this statement.

“I have been with this table now in my role as scientific director for 14 months and I have not always been as diplomatic as the others in the province. And I have never experienced any political pressure myself, never during these 14 months We do not maintain any model here for any political consideration. “

Juni said the delay in releasing the final round of modeling was because the table members were on a summer break after “18 months of intensive work”.

Dr Peter Juni, scientific director of the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Board, says he is unaware of anyone else at the table who shares Fisman’s concerns. (Magnification)

“What you will see relatively closely in the future are regular forecasts, as we have seen in the past,” he told CBC’s As It Happenswith

While Juni does not say exactly when the modeling will come out, he said it would be “very soon”.

However, he said this “absolutely” would not contain anything that would affect the provincial school plan.

“Our exponential growth is less intense than just a week ago, which is at least going in the right direction,” he said. “Remember, it’s a volunteer table, and they can only do so much.”

Juni said he was unaware of anyone else at the table sharing Fisman’s concerns.

Horwath: ‘We are in a very bad place’

In the hours following Fisman’s announcement, NDP Chairman Andrea Horwaths spoke publicly about his removal from the table, saying “every failure here is clear. [Premier] Doug Ford “.

“He has not heard, as we all know, the science desk,” she said. “He did not act on their advice, and there have been times when he has misinterpreted what the science table advised. We are in a very bad place now, as everyone knows. It’s two weeks before he returns. school, and the parents are very upset and quite worried. “

Horwath said parents deserve the “transparency and direct information” that updated COVID-19 modeling can provide.

“There is no doubt that modeling is important, but if you have a government that ignores it anyway, then its value diminishes.”

She said doctors who worked at the science desk voluntarily, maintaining their daily chores and doing “tireless amounts of work”.

“They are working day and night to try and help us, and they do not have a leader in their prime minister quite the opposite.”

Ontario Green Party leader Mike Schreineralso issued a statement calling for Ford to “address” Fisman’s allegations immediately.

“The science table has been a crucial partner in navigating the COVID-19 public health crisis. So when a member’s apparently resigns in protest, that’s a cause for concern. And it needs to be clarified for the people of Ontario,” he said. ai Me

Preliminary data published in June

The latest modeling data from the COVID-19 Science Advisory Table were released to the public at June 10thForecasts showed that a fourth wave caused by the delta variant was unlikely, as Ontario COVID-19 positive cases continued to fall “sharply”.

Brown, co-chair of the science roundtable, said at the time that it appeared the province had “turned a corner” in its progress against the pandemic and that Ontarians could expect “a much better summer”.

However, key modeling findings underlined that the delta variant is likely to be the predominant form of the virus over the summer and “may be more dangerous” than the variants that triggered previous pandemic waves.

Fisman has been a vocal critic of the Ford government and many of its top public health officials, and he was an early advocate of the hypothesis that the virus is transmitted by air and is transmitted primarily through aerosols.

Responding to questions from CBCon Fisman’s claims and what the government was doing to prepare for the fall, provincial spokeswoman Alexandra Hilkenesa said “vaccines are our ticket out of the pandemic.”

In addition to focusing on vaccinating the public, Hilkene said the province took “every measure necessary to enable the province to quickly identify, prevent and respond to waves and waves of the virus.”

“Our government has never hesitated to take action to protect the health and safety of Ontarians and in consultation with the Chief Medical Officer we will continue to monitor key public health indicators and be prepared to respond to any scenario. “