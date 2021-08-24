The NSW Prime Minister avoids questions about the vaccine mandate for teachers





NSW Premer Gladys Berejiklian has avoided questions about whether the COVID-19 vaccine will be mandated for schoolteachers after the state hit six million hits.

Journalists have criticized NSW Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian if a vaccine mandate will be introduced for school teachers as she did not understand the topic. “I’ll just make this general statement that it is fair to say that in all the categories of workers we have encouraged to return to work we have said you should be vaccinated,” she said. “This is for the wider safety of the people they interact with and the wider safety of the community, but I do not want to prejudge what we say about schools by the end of this week. “Obviously it is clear that talks are taking place with stakeholders and with various sectors including the independent and Catholic sectors.” Berejiklian said she “had no doubt” that many private organizations would make vaccines mandatory in the future. She added that the New South Wales government is currently developing technology that allows people to register and show their vaccination status. “My message to everyone is if you want to get back to normal, please get vaccinated. Again, it’s your choice if you do not. “We can say in the strongest possible terms if you want to do certain things in the future vaccination will be key as part of that process.” The Berejiklian government is pressuring teachers, front-line workers and anyone between the ages of 16-19 living in the LGA to worry about getting a vaccine. COVID-19 vaccine use among teachers is currently high. Comes as New South Wales prepares to act with open plans to open schools across the state with 12 year old students a top priority. It is understood that students in kindergarten, first year, second year and year 11 will be the next to return to class. Stage reopening will begin after double-dose vaccination rates reach 70 percent, which is expected by the end of October. Sixth year students will be part of the second phase of return to face-to-face teaching in October. Health and Education officials are said to be meeting on Tuesday to discuss the strategy, which is scheduled to be presented to the crisis cabinet tomorrow. NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant told Budget Estimates that there were several factors to consider including vaccination rates.

