Regina Public, Catholic that requires elementary students, staff to wear masks – Regina

Regina Public Schools is requiring all students, staff and visitors to wear masks at all of its elementary schools, including transportation, featured in its return school plan Monday.

RPS says the rationale is that most children attending those schools do not have the right to be vaccinated. Masks will not be required when you are outside on school premises if social distancing can be maintained.

After a complicated year of class breaks and temporary distance learning, my sincere hope was a traditional return to learning, said Greg Enion, RPSs director of education.

Read more: The teachers’ union is calling for a vaccine mandate in Saskatchewan schools

I am pleased to note that many adults and young people over the age of 11 have been vaccinated.

The story goes down the ad

Unfortunately, most of our students, more than 15,000 children who will attend pre-kindergarten grades 6 and 7 are not yet eligible to be vaccinated and are vulnerable to the risks that continue to pose COVID-19 and its variants.

For the rest of his schools, things are mostly going back to normal. High schools are returning to the semester system.

School activities are resuming if they can be done safely. This included vacations, body breaks, lunch breaks and lunch along with physical education and extracurricular activities.

The RPS will continue to push for physical distancing when possible and will avoid large group gatherings.

Read more: I said. NDP calls for mandatory vaccination for teachers, staff in return to school plan

Cleaning, disinfection and hand hygiene practices will continue. RPS will continue to use enhanced ventilation systems in all its schools.

The school administration will work with public health by tracking contacts in schools along with facilitating and informing parents about access to vaccinations and rapid testing.

RPS said it revised the Saskatchewan Government 2021-2022 Safe Schools and Living Plan with COVID: COVID-19 Long-Term Precautions Updated the document when creating its school return plan.

The story goes down the ad

While masks are not required by students and high school staff, they are highly recommended. High school visitors are required to wear a mask at all times.

Read more: Saskatchewan students return to class this fall without COVID-19 restrictions

Our return to school plan is supported by our Board of Education and I would like to emphasize that we will review and review it regularly, in consultation with our health expert partners, Enion said.

Trends Extremist groups actively “recruit” army and police, warns Canadian intelligence report

We were in big trouble: Doctors worry that Canada’s 4th wave of COVID-19 could be the biggest yet

RPS said it will release its detailed return to school in the coming days.

More than 25,000 students in 44 elementary schools, nine high schools, eSchool and the Allan Blakeney Youth Campus make up RPS schools. School starts on September 1st.

The Regina Catholic School Division publishes its plan to return to school

The Regina School Catholic Division’s return to school plan, published Monday, also has mandatory camouflage for both staff, students and visitors to its primary schools.

Masks will not be required when you are out. RCSD expects that about 80 percent of the people in its primary schools are not vaccinated for reasonable reasons.

About 60 percent of high school students attending RCSD schools are fully vaccinated. RCSD has chosen not to order masks, but strongly recommends students, staff and visitors keep them inside schools.

The story goes down the ad

















1:32

Saskatchewan students return to class this fall without COVID-19 restrictions





Saskatchewan students return to class this fall without COVID-19 restrictions July 23, 2021



While many of us hoped for a return to school as we knew it before COVID, the planned safety protocols are still needed to protect our students, staff and families, while also prioritizing personal learning opportunities, RCSD said in a statement. notice Monday Me

The assessment of our local health officials about last year’s school experience has informed this plan and we believe it will be effective in reducing interruptions in personal learning.

The RCSD plan allows the return of many of its activities including sports, clubs and additional programs.

Dancing, Drama, Group, Choir are all coming back along with field trips. One-day and overnight trips will be considered.

Read more: Regina’s Prairie Valley School Division releases plan to return to classroom teaching

The story goes down the ad

While nutrition programs will also resume, students will not be able to participate in food preparation.

We are committed to supporting our staff as we resume many of these activities while communicating regularly with our health experts to ensure they are conducted in a safe environment, RCSD said.

We will also return to the traditional two-semester high school schedule.

RCSD will continue to encourage proper hand hygiene, but will not implement physical distancing between students and staff.

Provincial exams will be optional for the 2021-22 school year.

















1:55

Saskatchewan recommends that students be vaccinated, staff disguised in common areas





Saskatchewan recommends that students be vaccinated, staff disguised in common areas

