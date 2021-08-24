Harris rebukes China in keynote address on Indo-Pacific relations





Harris, who is spending a week in Southeast Asia, said the US stands with our allies and partners in the face of threats from China. Tuesday morning speech in Singapore’s iconic gardens near Bay Water Park provided an opportunity for the former state attorney general and U.S. senator to prove her fluency with diplomatic and security issues. Harris’s remarks also come at a critical time for the United States as the Biden administration seeks to further strengthen its pivot toward Asia as America’s decades-long focus on the Middle East ends in disarray. chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistanwith Harris’ remarks echoed and expanded the remarks she gave at the U.S. Naval Academy graduation in June, where she described a world that is interconnected, interdependent, and fragile. On Monday, Harris told sailors aboard a U.S. warship at Singapore’s Changi Naval Base that much of 21st century history will be written about the region and that their work to protect the region was essential. It is in our vital interest to stand united with our allies and partners in Southeast Asia in defense of a free and open Indo-Pacific, she said. Harris also met Monday with Singapore President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. Announced the office of vice presidents a number of agreements from that meeting aimed at combating cyber threats, tackling climate change, addressing the Covid-19 pandemic and easing supply chain issues. Following her speech Tuesday, Harris will hold a roundtable discussion with business executives on supply chain issues, and then travel to Vietnam, where she will meet with senior officials on Wednesday. President Joe Biden himself has consistently stressed his focus on China as one of America’s main opponents, vowing in a February State Department speech to tackle China’s economic abuses; to oppose his aggressive, coercive action; to push for China’s attack on human rights, intellectual property and global governance, a message he echoed again later that month to European allies at the G7 Virtual Summit and the Munich Security Conference. And in recent months, his administration has expanded its reach into the Indo-Pacific region, with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Austin both visiting the area in the spring and summer. Secretary of State Antony Blinken also held a number of virtual meetings with Southeast Asian officials earlier this month. The chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan, however, complicated that message of support for the region, raising questions about US commitment to its allies. While Biden said last week that an indefinite engagement would have benefited real strategic rivals China and Russia, China has captured images of violence from the evacuation to criticize the US for its engagement there. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Monday that the US had done unscrupulous and dishonest things in Afghanistan and called on the nation to help rebuild. The United States is the main cause and the biggest external factor in the Afghan issue, Wenbin said. It can not escape just like that. But Harris, during a joint news conference with Prime Minister Lee on Monday, said her presence in the country, combined with agreements on greater cooperation the Biden administration has pursued with Indo-Pacific countries, speaks volumes in terms of the integrity of the relationship that the United States has around the world on many issues.

