



Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian said she is “so pleased and grateful” that the state has achieved its six million vaccination target after it confirmed an announcement about easing restrictions for those who are fully vaccinated would come later in the week.

New South Wales Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian is “so pleased and grateful” that the state has reached the “stunning milestone” of six million COVID-19 wing strikes. Berejiklian confirmed that the goal was achieved during Tuesday’s COVID-19 update, where she reported 753 local cases of coronavirus. “I look forward to announcing on Thursday or Friday this week what people will be able to get fully vaccinated from September because of the target we have set,” she said. Further details regarding the reopening of the schools will also be provided later in the week. Six million vaccines means that 60 percent of the adult population in NSW has now received a stroke, while 30 percent is fully vaccinated against the virus. Berejiklian said the target was made after advice from Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant, prior to the publication of the Doherty Report. “Dr Chant gave advice months before the Doherty Report about 80 percent double those in the adult population,” she said. “That is why we based our 6 million target to say that once we reach that number, we can at least provide additional support to our communities.” The Prime Minister reiterated that there would be a further easing of restrictions when double doses of 70 per cent and 80 per cent were reached. “We look forward to living much more freely than we do,” Ms Berejiklian said of the double-dose targets. Berejiklian continued to encourage residents to be vaccinated to ensure greater freedom in the future. “My message to everyone is if you want to get back to normal, get your vaccine,” she said. “Choices are your choice if you do not, but we can say in the strongest possible terms that if you want to do certain things, a vaccination will be key as part of that process.”

