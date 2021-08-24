Connect with us

International

Time matters: NZ families despair of rescuing loved ones trapped in Afghanistan | New Zeland

Published

49 seconds ago

on

By

 


ors New Zealand begins evacuating people from Afghanistan, those awaiting evacuation say they are trying to reach the planes that would take them to safety, and are becoming more desperate with each passing day.

Getting to Kabul airport is extremely difficult and travel to Kabul from the provinces is almost impossible, Defense Minister Peeni Henare said on Monday.

For people connected to New Zealand stranded in Kabul, arriving at the airport is a bitter catch-22: it currently represents the only path to safety and accommodation, but getting there puts them at greater risk. At least 20 people have already died in and around Kabul airport, severely crushed by battered crowds or hit by stray bullets. On Monday, an Afghan guard was killed and three others were injured in a firefight that engulfed U.S. and German forces.

And for those trying to get on an evacuation plane, time may run out. Taliban officials told Reuters last week that foreign forces had not sought to extend the August deadline to leave. On Monday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern warned that the window to evacuate people from Afghanistan is unfortunately very limited.

Despite our continued efforts, we cannot guarantee that we can help anyone seeking evacuation, Ardern said.

Chaos at the gates

Those waiting to be evacuated include New Zealand citizens, visa holders and those who assisted troops during the occupation. Abdul *, a New Zealand citizen of Afghan descent, said his wife had been stranded in Kabul and had been given an urgent visa to join him in New Zealand.

She tried to get to the airport twice, but both times she was unable to get inside the gates. The first time, she turned around after watching people get injured by the oppression, he said. Taliban soldiers held pieces of PVC pipes and used them to defeat the crowds, his uncle and brother were beaten. The family watched a woman fall, hit her head and then were trampled by a panic crowd.

These stamps occur at the worst possible time. And whoever is on the road, whether great or small, or woman, man or child, will be hurt.

On the other end of the phone line, Abdul could hear constant gunfire as I was talking to him as Taliban fighters were firing into the air, and also on the ground. Three people around his wife were injured by ricochet bullets.

It became so dangerous that I worried about their health and safety and told them to go home.

People wanting to flee the country continue to wait around Kabul Hamid Karzai International Airport
People wanting to flee the country continue to wait around Kabul Hamid Karzai International Airport Photo: Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

Nowroz Ali, an Afghan translator who worked for the New Zealand Army, said he had not yet heard anything about evacuation logistics or arrival at the airport. We are getting more desperate with each passing day, he said. It’s awful here.

The deadline for the withdrawal of international troops is a week away and there is no idea whether it will be extended or not, Ali said. Time matters.

Any attempt to reach the airport, Abdul says, puts his family at risk, both from the immediate threat of harassment, beatings and bullets in the crowd, and the long-term fears that the identification of an Afghan with links to New Zealand could cause. they a target.

Every time they have to go home and come back, their lives are being put in danger.

Large crowds mean that even arriving at one of the airport gates can take a full day in a row. On her second attempt, the woman Abduls stood for more than 10 hours trying to reach the gate. At 1030pm, they managed to reach the front of the line. And I relayed that information again [New Zealands foreign affairs] and I said hey can you send defense force to get these guys and finally they told me they have repented. You are in the wrong place at 10.30pm. I was told you had to go somewhere else.

Abdul called on the New Zealand government to provide a clearer plan for those trying to reach the airport to clarify which gate they should try to reach, interrupted entry schedules, how to identify with Allied troops, or if they can gather at another meeting point and evacuate from there. Some Taliban patrols would ask to see the documents, then provide false information, telling the evacuators that they needed a green card or that their visa documents were not valid. The evacuees needed clear instructions and guidance, he said.

On Monday afternoon, the first evacuation flight to Aotearoa landed in New Zealand.

But it is not clear how many evacuees were on that plane. Unlike other nations, New Zealand is not giving a figure on how many people have been evacuated, citing privacy and security reasons. It also means, however, that there is no way to know how many of the 200 New Zealanders, or 37 or more translators and Afghan workers who helped the troops, have been successfully evicted.

Meanwhile, Abdul says some families are starting to lose hope. We hoped it would work on the third attempt. But we look at the news and see that it is not getting better and the New Zealand government is not putting in the right plan, you lose hope of ever seeing your family again.

* Abduls’ name has been changed due to concerns about possible revenge against his family.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/aug/24/time-matters-the-nz-families-desperate-to-save-loved-ones-trapped-in-afghanistan

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: