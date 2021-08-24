Time matters: NZ families despair of rescuing loved ones trapped in Afghanistan | New Zeland

ors New Zealand begins evacuating people from Afghanistan, those awaiting evacuation say they are trying to reach the planes that would take them to safety, and are becoming more desperate with each passing day.

Getting to Kabul airport is extremely difficult and travel to Kabul from the provinces is almost impossible, Defense Minister Peeni Henare said on Monday.

For people connected to New Zealand stranded in Kabul, arriving at the airport is a bitter catch-22: it currently represents the only path to safety and accommodation, but getting there puts them at greater risk. At least 20 people have already died in and around Kabul airport, severely crushed by battered crowds or hit by stray bullets. On Monday, an Afghan guard was killed and three others were injured in a firefight that engulfed U.S. and German forces.

And for those trying to get on an evacuation plane, time may run out. Taliban officials told Reuters last week that foreign forces had not sought to extend the August deadline to leave. On Monday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern warned that the window to evacuate people from Afghanistan is unfortunately very limited.

Despite our continued efforts, we cannot guarantee that we can help anyone seeking evacuation, Ardern said.

Chaos at the gates

Those waiting to be evacuated include New Zealand citizens, visa holders and those who assisted troops during the occupation. Abdul *, a New Zealand citizen of Afghan descent, said his wife had been stranded in Kabul and had been given an urgent visa to join him in New Zealand.

She tried to get to the airport twice, but both times she was unable to get inside the gates. The first time, she turned around after watching people get injured by the oppression, he said. Taliban soldiers held pieces of PVC pipes and used them to defeat the crowds, his uncle and brother were beaten. The family watched a woman fall, hit her head and then were trampled by a panic crowd.

These stamps occur at the worst possible time. And whoever is on the road, whether great or small, or woman, man or child, will be hurt.

On the other end of the phone line, Abdul could hear constant gunfire as I was talking to him as Taliban fighters were firing into the air, and also on the ground. Three people around his wife were injured by ricochet bullets.

It became so dangerous that I worried about their health and safety and told them to go home.

People wanting to flee the country continue to wait around Kabul Hamid Karzai International Airport Photo: Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

Nowroz Ali, an Afghan translator who worked for the New Zealand Army, said he had not yet heard anything about evacuation logistics or arrival at the airport. We are getting more desperate with each passing day, he said. It’s awful here.

The deadline for the withdrawal of international troops is a week away and there is no idea whether it will be extended or not, Ali said. Time matters.

Any attempt to reach the airport, Abdul says, puts his family at risk, both from the immediate threat of harassment, beatings and bullets in the crowd, and the long-term fears that the identification of an Afghan with links to New Zealand could cause. they a target.

Every time they have to go home and come back, their lives are being put in danger.