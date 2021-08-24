Jagmeet Singh promises to kill fossil fuel subsidies

If resolved, the federal NDP will identify fossil fuel subsidies, eliminate them once and for all, and spend the money on the renewable energy sector, leader Jagmeet Singh said during the campaign Monday morning.

Speaking from Jeanne-Mance Park in Montreal, Singh said that instead of giving companies blank checks that may or may not be used to achieve their goals, the NDP will make direct investments to clear wells. oil and improve some in geothermal plants.

What we have seen for a long time from Liberals and Conservatives is this notion that you can give money without any string associated with big corporations and hope that the money will actually end up in the hands of workers or end up doing what we need to protect the environment, Singh said. This approach has been shown again and again to not work.

Lisa Marie Barron, NDP federal candidate for Nanaimo-Ladysmith, said the recent fire near her drive serves as a strong reminder of the climate crisis Canada is facing.

I am also hearing from young people and honestly, they are scared for their future based on everything we were seeing around us in this climate emergency, Barron said.

Since Justin Trudeau took part in a climate march in 2019, Barron said he has abandoned young people and instead helped big oil and big investors.

The Jagmeets announcement is very exciting to hear because we want to be a world leader in climate action. Unfortunately, for now, this is not the case. We are a joke on the world stage and we need to do better, Barron said.

Singh also pledged $ 500 million over four years to support indigenous-led conservation programs to protect land, water and forests and advance reconciliation. Some other details became available about the criteria or nature of the programs, but Singh said the goal is to create a fund that allows indigenous communities to choose to preserve their land, rather than being forced to register and extract resources for create jobs.

In 2020, federal fossil fuel subsidies reached at least $ 1.9 billion, according to a recent report by the International Institute for Sustainable Development (IISD). The MDP said it would conduct a full audit to identify and eliminate those subsidies.

The promise to end subsidies is encouraging, said Bronwen Tucker, an analyst at Oil Change International, but she also wants to see the NDP commit to ending public funding through Export Development Canada which provides an average of $ 13.3 billion a year in public finances for fossil fuels, and clarify whether it would also end distributions for blue hydrogen, carbon capture and storage (CCS), and other strategies to decarbonize oil and gas.

It really ignores the best science and the best models that are available, which say that hydrogen and CCS should be reserved for that last mile (s) of decarbonization, the things that are the hardest to decarbonize, which is definitely not oil and gas production.

Vanessa Corkal, a policy adviser to IISD, said that given the billions in support of Export Development Canada, her concern is not a broader commitment by the MDP to end public funding for fossil fuels.

She said we need to expand the conversation to include not only subsidies, but all forms of government support.

The federal conversation seems to have stalled a bit in removing inefficient subsidies, when in fact, the global conversation is more about the phasing out of oil and gas production, the period and phasing out of government support for oil and gas production, he said. she.

In my view, if funding is reducing the cost of doing business for fossil fuel producers, that’s not something we want to support, Corkal said, citing $ 1.7 billion provided by the Liberal government to clean orphaned wells as an example.

That money was set up as a way to create jobs, reclaim wells and clean up the environment. But research shows that what actually happened is that large companies were able to use that funding to pay for activities they would have done anyway, and that in fact there was not a huge increase in clearing. So ultimately, the result of that subsidy is that it just made it cheaper for (those big oil companies) to do what they normally do, Corkal said.

For the NDP to meet its goal of ending oil and gas subsidies and supporting workers instead of companies, Tucker said any federal money for orphaned wells would have to be conditioned or accompanied by regulatory changes to ensure companies pay in advance for cleaning costs than to be able to avoid them almost completely as the current structure allows.

Tucker said liberal governments create and support fossil fuel subsidies such as the $ 320 million Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project to support Newfoundlands offshore oil and gas industry recovery, and funding for carbon capture and storage, and hydrogen. are not in line with the best science we have.

The idea that we can simply continue to expand shredding and oils by building CCSs and hydrogen for which the government pays is really wild, Tucker said, adding a ridiculous amount of money that would be better spent on green industries, passing workers , and public utilities.

In response to the NDP announcement, Atiya Jaffar, 350.org Canada’s digital manager, said the end of fossil fuel subsidies is a necessary step for Canada to meet its global climate obligations, and calls for for a moratorium on fossil fuel expansion and a single transition plan that supports workers and communities.

With the International Energy Agency’s latest report calling for the completion of all new investments in fossil fuels, any credible and robust climate plan must include a commitment to end all subsidies, public finances and other support immediately. fiscal, said Julia Levin, senior program manager for climate and energy in the Environmental Protection group.

We can not pay oil and gas companies to do something we can force them to do in another way, she said.

By paying them, lowering their business cost, we are still stimulating continued and growing production, which is literally pouring fuel into the fire.