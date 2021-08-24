



A Seychelles giant tortoise, a species previously thought to be a strict herbivore, has been filmed chasing and eating a baby bird in a terrifying and amazing attack, with researchers claiming it was the first documented example of hunting intentional in nature by species. The video, taken on Fregate Island in July 2020, shows a giant female turtle slowly chasing a tiny little bird, hitting it unsuccessfully before delivering a deadly bow catching its jaws directly around its head. Fregate Island is privately owned for ecotourism and home to about 3,000 giant turtles. Other turtles in the area have been seen making similar attacks, but no turtles have been seen actively pursuing prey in the wild before. The Seychelles giant tortoise is a member of the species Aldabrachelys gigantea, which are generally assumed to be strict herbivores, according to a study published in Current Biology. Dr Justin Gerlach, director of studies at Peterhouse, Cambridge, and an associate researcher at the University of Cambridge Zoology Museum, led the study. He said: This is a completely unexpected behavior and has never been seen before in wild turtles. Researchers think that this new hunting behavior is driven by the unusual combination of a colony of tree seedlings and a giant population of resident turtles on the island of Seychelles Fregate. Previously all turtles were thought to be vegetarians although they had been spotted eating opportunistically with carrion, and they ate snail bones and shells for calcium. Extensive habitat restoration on the island has enabled seabirds to colonize, and there is a colony of 265,000 dark turtles that leave the land filled with fish and fallen birds that have fallen from their nests. In most places, potential prey is too fast or agile to be caught by giant turtles. But scientists said the way the Seychelles giant turtle approached the bird in the wood suggested that this kind of interaction occurs frequently. On the islands of Galpagos and Seychelles, giant tortoises are the largest herbivores and eat up to 11% of the vegetation. Gerlach said: These days, the combination of Frigate Islands seedlings of tree seedlings and giant tortoise populations is unusual. But our observation reveals that when ecosystems are restored, completely unexpected interactions between species can reveal things that may have usually happened in the past but that we have never seen before. Gerlach said the video could be evidence of a turtle population developing a new kind of behavior with evolutionary implications, but added that the resurgence of seabird and turtle populations may also have created conditions for natural behavior that humans do not have. seen for hundreds of years Me Naturalist Charles Darwins’ encounters with giant tortoises in the Galpagos Islands were key to developing modern understandings of evolution. After visiting a number of islands in the chain, Darwin realized that each island had its own distinct species of giant tortoise. Gerlach added: clearsht it is clear that they enjoy eating mushrooms. Compared to the ease of eating herbs, they will have a lot of trouble.

