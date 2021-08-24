Victoria Covid Update: Vaccines opened over 16 years old after 50 new cases were registered | News from Australia

Victoria will open its state Covid vaccination program to allow anyone over the age of 16 to book an appointment Wednesday after the state registered 50 new cases of community-based transmission.

The change means that anyone aged 18-59 will be able to log in to either Pfizer or AstraZeneca, while 16- and 17-year-olds will be able to take a Pfizer photo.

Those over 60 will still only have access to AstraZeneca.

Prime Minister of the States, Daniel Andrews, announced the change after Victoria was able to take over the supply of Pfizer from Polish doses provided by the federal government.

There will be 830,000 new appointments available over the next four weeks from Wednesday, with 450,000 of those appointments for Pfizer.

People will be given the option of meeting AstraZeneca or Pfizer if there is a supply for the latter, but 16 and 17-year-olds will not be able to take AstraZeneca.

After Andrews made the announcement, the Victorian Covid vaccine booking system reported delays due to high demand with people trying to access the website.

Andrews said there were 1.2 million people in the 16-39 age group and admitted that not everyone in that age group would be able to get a reservation initially. He said the people receiving these bookings would help Victoria achieve her 80% vaccination target.

The long and short of this is to go online, call tomorrow on the phone number, book an appointment and show up when the time comes over these next four weeks, he said. Play your part in that race at 80% where blockages are no longer something we have to do, where we are all much freer to do the things we want to do, and of course we can resume our economic recovery seriously.

As of Monday, 4.4 million doses were administered in Victoria, with 51.2% of the population over the age of 16 having the first dose and 30.1% having two doses. Victoria is aiming to administer 1 million doses at state clinics over the next month, and Andrews said with additional appointments Victoria would probably exceed that.

The prime minister said 15,000 bookings were canceled in the week after Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced plans to open the program to young people by Aug. 30. Covid states commander Jeroen Weimar stressed that anyone in that demographic who had already booked at a state-run AstraZeneca clinic in the coming weeks should hold their meeting and will be given the option for Pfizer if they choose to do so.

The push for young people to get vaccinated comes after Andrews found that, of the 522 active cases in Victoria, 113 are under nine, 101 are between 10 and 19, and 92 are between 20 and 29.

So I think that makes the point beyond any doubt that this is important for all age groups, and we have people in the hospital from all age groups and we have people who test positively from all age groups, he said. So this is everyone’s business, if that has ever been in doubt.

Of the 50 new local cases in Victoria reported Tuesday, seven are related to the Shepparton group, six are related to the Broadmeadows child care center, 12 are related to the Newport Altona North and Wyndham outbreak areas, six are day 13 tests by the Hobsons Bay Group, four are related to the Royal Melbourne eruption, two are existing close primary contacts with the ophthalmologist of the Royal Children’s Hospital and three are known contacts of previous domestic cases.

Of the 10 unrelated cases, Weimar said contact trackers had not yet made epidemiological links, but had been able to determine that four are linked to the Altona eruption, three to the Carlton area and Fitzroy North, two are related to Thomastown and one is affiliated with Southbank.

Weimar said officials had very strong control over the Shepparton blast, which now has 68 active cases. It is genomically linked to the Glenroy outbreak, and he said contact trackers were now looking for direct links between the cases.

Only 11 of the 50 cases had been isolated during their infectious period, but Weimar expressed optimism that the number would improve in the coming days.

Of the 522 active cases in Victoria, 34 are in hospital, nine in intensive care and seven in a ventilator. Twenty-three of the 34 in the hospital are under 40, including a baby.

There are currently 16,612 primary close contacts and 14,440 isolated secondary secondary contacts.

Weimar said the most troubling area is the Altona North, Newport and Wyndham blasts due to a large distribution area of ​​a number of exposure sites.

We continue to focus more on those areas and will continue to work, but remember that we are still seeing positive cases in many other suburbs of Melbourne, he said. We will do much more in the coming days, he said.

There are still about 30 mysterious cases in total in the state.

The Prime Minister said that reaching Covid Zero in Victoria would be extremely difficult while New South Wales still has a large number of cases but it was achievable to have low case numbers.

NSW sets the tone for all of us. The cases up there, they are not just NSW cases, they are, in fact, Australian cases.

Andrews said it would be too early to open up the number of cases today, but could not say what decision would be made on Sept. 2, when the blockade is currently scheduled to end.

It will all be based on the number of cases we have and the circumstances behind each of those cases, he said.

When I say I believe we will have the opportunity that Sydney would not have them, they would not brag or brag, they were not critical of anyone. This is just a fact. This is what we are working for. Only time will tell if we do.