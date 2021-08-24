Police officer who released serial killer Bruce McArthur in 2016 was acquitted of disciplinary charges

A Toronto police officer involved in the June 2016 arrest, questioning and releasing serial killer Bruce McArthurin in connection with an attack has been found not guilty of two disciplinary charges.

Sgt Paul Gauthier was charged with disobedience and neglect of duty under the Police Services Act, stemming from the handling of a complaint by a man claiming that McArthur tried to strangle him during a sexual encounter.

Since his release in 2016, McArthur would have killed at least two of his eight known victims.

Gauthier was acquitted of disciplinary charges in November 2019. A hearing was held in May 2021 and, in a ruling issued Monday, a Toronto police disciplinary court found him not guilty of both charges.

“After analyzing and weighing all the evidence, I am not satisfied with clear and convincing evidence that the allegations, as set out in the Hearing Notice, have been substantiated,” retired superintendent Dave Andrews wrote in the decision.

According to a data statement, Gauthieralleledly did not record a video statement from the complainant and allegedly did not photograph his wounds within 72 hours two steps required by the Toronto Police Service procedure for domestic violence investigations.

“I would not claim that this investigation was perfect. It was not,” Andrews wrote in the decision.

“While I would have preferred the further steps to be taken, nothing has been presented to demonstrate, to any degree of certainty, that if those steps had been taken, Sergeant Gauthier could have established a reasonable basis,” he said. charges against McArthur, he wrote.

A McArthur court outline at his sentencing hearing on January 5, 2019. (Pam Davies / CBC)

On June 20, 2016, a man told police he met McArthur in a vehicle in a parking lot on the north end of Toronto, near Bathurst Street and Finch Avenue West. The man told police he and McArthur were “casual intimate partners”.

“During this time the arrested man put his hands around the victim’s throat and began to strangle her. After a brief fight the victim was released, left the vehicle and contacted police. The victim advised he had a sore throat and swallowing problems,” the statement said. of data.

According to a statement of facts, the complainant gave a signed statement to a police officer who went to the scene. McArthur was later handed over to the police station and transported to another police station. Gauthier took over the investigation, conducted a videotaped interview with McArthur, then ruled that there was no reasonable reason to accuse him. McArthur was released.

Gauthier did not review or collect video from the complainant, did not obtain an audio or video statement from him, and did not arrange to take any photographs of him, according to the statement of facts.

Andrews noticed that the victim told police he had a video of a conversation he had with McArthur in the parking lot outside the victim’s home. Police made a note about the existence of the video.

“No one followed this video comment. In 2018, the Toronto Police Murder would review the victim and learn the ‘video’ was a video camera which was mounted inside the victim’s personal vehicle,” Andrews wrote in the decision.

McArthur is serving a life sentence for the first-degree murder of eight men between 2010 and 2017. Most of the victims, as well as McArthurhimself, were killed in Toronto’s Gay Village.

His victims were Skandaraj Navaratnam, 40, Andrew Kinsman, 49, Selim Esen, 44, and Abdulbasir Faizi, 44, Kirushna Kumar Kanagaratnam, 37, Dean Lisowick, 47, Soroush Mahmudi, 50, and Majeed Kayhan, 58.

McArthur is serving a life sentence for killing these eight men. Top row, from left to right: Skandaraj Navaratnam, Andrew Kinsman, Selim Esen and Abdulbasir Faizi. Bottom row, from left to right: Kirushna Kumar Kanagaratnam, Dean Lisowick, Soroush Mahmudi and Majeed Kayhan. (John Fraser / CBC)

Police believe Lisowick was killed sometime between 2016 and 2017. Unlike most of McArthur’s other victims, Lisowick was never reported missing.

Essen and Kinsman were killed after 2016.

Essen disappeared from the Yonge and Bloor streets area over the Easter weekend in 2017. He was reported missing on April 30th. Two months later, Kinsman disappeared from Toronto’s Cabbagetown neighborhood a day after Toronto’s annual Pride Parade. He was reported missing three days later.