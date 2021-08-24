Coronavirus: The latest on the COVID-19 Auckland community outbreak – Tuesday, August 24





4 pm – A statement from Police Commissioner Andrew Coster: “With yesterday’s extension of the Level 4 Alert restrictions, Police are reminding the public of the need to follow the rules for their safety and the safety of whanau, their friends and their community. “While a small minority of people have come to the attention of the police for violating the current restrictions. “Police are continuing to take a first approach to education, but as our responses show, we will move to enforcement actions quickly where required. “Since the beginning of Level 4 of the Alert, 44 people have been charged with a total of 48 criminal offenses nationwide at 5pm yesterday. “These arrests are mainly the result of protest activity and other deliberate conduct in violation of restrictions. “In the same period, 108 official warnings were issued. 43 of the formal warnings were for Non-compliance with the Order (COVID-19), 23 for Non-compliance with the Direction / Prohibition / Restriction and 42 for Violations of the Health Act. “From August 19, 2021, the Police began issuing violations for violations related to COVID-19. “At 5pm on August 23, 2021, Police issued 507 violations nationwide. “Yesterday we saw a 45-year-old man arrested following an incident at the supermarket in Christchurch, where it is alleged that the man was not wearing a mask and was acting aggressively towards staff. The man was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, resisting police and intentional misconduct and will appear in Christchurch District Court on Friday. “Together with undertaking preventive and enforcement activities related to Covid 19 Police staff are also continuing to take on the overall tasks of police responsibilities. “Following previous instances of speeding in Wellington at the start of level 4 alert restrictions traffic policing activities in Wellington County have continued and while there have been improvements, there are still some disturbing behaviors. “Disappointingly, yesterday five people were processed for drunk driving in Wellington County and 87 speeding violations were released, some for speeds in excess of 130 km / h. “Enforcement activity yesterday is in addition to the 40 speeding violation notices issued every day of the weekend. “Police will continue to take a strong enforcement focus to ensure safety on our roads. “Furthermore, the police have received a total of 7099 online notifications of violations. 4280 were for a rally, 2162 were for a business and 657 were for a person. “In addition to online reports of violations, a total of 4752 Covid-19-related calls were made to the 105 hotline. “The vast majority (3358) of the calls were requests for information, and 1394 had to report perceived violations of Covid-19.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newshub.co.nz/home/new-zealand/2021/08/coronavirus-latest-on-covid-19-auckland-community-outbreak-tuesday-august-24.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos