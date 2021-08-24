Scott Morrison rejects warning of 25,000 deaths if Covid restrictions end with 80% vaccinated | health

Scott Morrison has dismissed modeling that warns that Australia could face 25,000 deaths and 270,000 cases of long Covid if public health blockages and restrictions end after 80% of the adult population is vaccinated.

Morrison told 3AW radio on Tuesday that modeling by researchers at three major Australian universities was unrealistic because public health measures would continue once the blockades were completed and vaccination rates would continue to rise.

Expert views on the modeling exercise led by Zo Hyde, an epidemiologist from the University of Western Australia, were mixed.

Deakin University epidemiology chair Catherine Bennett told the Guardian Australia that the modeling proved that Australia’s national plan was a reasonable way out of Covid constraints because the goal was to get things back under control in Sydney and Melbourne before reopened.

But the director of the Grattan Institutes ‘health and age program, Stephen Duckett, backed the new model, arguing that he supported Grattans’ conclusion that Australia should reopen only after 80% of all Australians have been vaccinated or are at higher risk. high reproduction rate of Covid-19.

The Doherty model, which supports the plan approved by the national cabinet, looked at the number of deaths in the first 180 days of reopening at the 70% and 80% vaccination thresholds leading to stages B and C when blockages would be less likely and then highly targeted.

Recent research models include cumulative deaths over a longer period of time during phase D of the national plan, when no restrictions remain.

E Doherty modeling suggests that in the first 180 days after Australia reopened to an 80% adult vaccination rate, there would be 761 deaths by partial testing, tracking, tracing and quarantine (TTIQ), or 1,457 to 70%. Deaths would drop to six with optimal TTIQ and 80% of vaccinated adults.

In them paper, published Tuesday but not yet reviewed by colleagues, Hyde and her co-authors suggested that once vaccinated 80% of adults, which translates to 65% of the general population, there could be approximately 25,000 deaths.

Insuring all vaccinated children could reduce the number of deaths to 19,000, or to 10,000 if 90% of adults were vaccinated.

Morrison said he disagreed with that estimate because they assume vaccinations do not continue to grow beyond the 80% target.

They assume there are no other public health measures and all that, he told 3AW. So I mean, that’s not a realistic scenario and that’s not what is going to happen.

Morrison said the Doherty Institute was one of the most significant scientific agencies in the world and had concluded that Australia could move forward with certainty as the 70% and 80% targets were met with appropriate public health measures, which does not mean closure .

Bennett told the Guardian Australia that at the start of Delta’s most recent outbreak, New South Wales had reduced reproduction to 1.3 through soft blocking measures, despite low vaccination levels.

Once vaccination rates reach targets of 70% and 80%, Bennett said the reproduction rate will be able to be kept below one, which means that each person infected with Covid exceeds on average less than another person.

Bennett said the new modeling suggested we do nothing and continue to do nothing as cases grow. But it’s not all or nothing, that’s what they modeled.

People are afraid to start easing restrictions. But start seeing it in our numbers, start seeing that control enters [as vaccination rates rise]with

There may be a relief of restrictions along the way to help the mental health of people who do not undermine what they were trying to achieve.

The Grattan Institute modeling found that with 70% of the total vaccinated population and an initial reproduction rate of six, Australia could expect 15,900 deaths.

Duckett said the new modeling was not at odds with the Grattans conclusions because they had asked the same question of what to do to live without blockages.

We found that it is probably safe to open to 80% of the entire population, which is not to be confused with what the new modeling shows: they said 90%, we said 80% increasing to 85% and 90% with over time.