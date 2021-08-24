International
Kelowna Mountie was charged in connection with the wellness control of nursing students
A Kelowna Mountie, which was the subject of public protests after a violent Wellness check, has now been charged with assault.
Justice for Mona Wang: Reconciliation was reached in the lawsuit over control of the BC RCMP Wellness
The BC Prosecution Service announced Monday afternoon that it has approved an assault charge against Konst. Lacey Browning of Kelowna RCMP regarding the high profile welfare control in January 2020 of UBC Okanagan nursing student Mona Wang.
The indictment was sworn in on August 23 and Const. Browning will be on trial for his first appearance on September 14th.
The case came to the public’s attention after the video of the incident watching went viral. She showed a handcuffed Wang retreating, face down, into a carpeted hallway by a Kelowna RCMP officer before shaking his head.
Questions raised over lengthy investigations into the Kelowna Mounties conduct
A civil lawsuit filed against Browning, Canada’s attorney general and public safety minister and attorney general, who is responsible for the RCMP’s actions, was resolved in June.
In a statement to Global News at the time, Wang said, The Solution was a compromise, meaning that no one got exactly what they wanted.
The nursing student in a disturbing welfare control video shares her side of the story
I decided to go on with my life. Despite this, I expect the justice system to do what is right by taking steps to ensure that Lacey Browning will not be allowed to continue to act as a member of the RCMP. It is a disgrace to RCMP with a history of attacking vulnerable people and will not stop, she said.
