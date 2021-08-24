International
In Southeast Asia, Kamala Harris rebukes China
SINGAPORE Vice President Kamala Harris tried to strengthen the image of the United States as a credible ally by offering a sharp rebuke to China during a speech Tuesday in Southeast Asia. Her effort comes as the White House faces growing questions about its credibility as an international partner amid continuing violence in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.
In the South China Sea, we know Beijing continues to coerce, intimidate and make claims against the vast majority of the South China Sea, Ms. Harris said in Singapore. She added that China’s illegal claims had continued to undermine the rule-based order and threatened the sovereignty of nations.
E The White House is aiming to refocus US foreign policy strategy on competing with China’s growing economic influence rather than continuing fighting forever, such as the two-decade conflict in Afghanistan. The chaotic attempt to evacuate Americans and Afghan allies from Kabul has overshadowed the vice presidents’ trip, which began Sunday in Singapore and will take him to Vietnam.
The trip out of Mrs. Harriss, the second as vice president, gained added urgency a few days before boarding Air Force Two. The trip was seen as a chance to strengthen economic and security ties with key partners in Singapore and Vietnam, a crucial part of President Bidens’s strategy in the South China Sea. But after the accidental withdrawal from Afghanistan, her trip became the administration’s first test of the White House’s efforts to reassure the world that it could still be a trusted international partner.
For Mrs. Harris, this has meant ensuring the credibility of the administration by the nations in the South China Sea as it faces questions about whether the United States has abandoned its allies in Afghanistan.
This pressure is likely to increase when Ms. Harris arrives in Vietnam. Her top aides have been questioned about the historic parallel between the 1975 US evacuation of American citizens from Saigon and the situation in Kabul filled with scenes of desperate Afghans running after US military planes, and American citizens, Afghan allies. and their relatives crowded Kabul airport and stuck in oblivion.
But in Singapore, Ms. Harris has continued with her message.
“I am staying here because of our commitment to a long-term relationship, which is a stable one, with the Indo-Pacific region, with the countries of Southeast Asia and, in particular, with Singapore,” he said. together with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong of Singapore during a press conference dominated by questions about Afghanistan. She said the administration was particularly focused on evacuating Americans and Afghan allies from the country.
As a sign of how much shadow the situation in Afghanistan had cast during the trip, Mr. Lee was even asked by one of the two local reporters about the U.S. withdrawal.
“We hope that Afghanistan does not again become an epicenter of terrorism,” he said. Lee. And after Afghanistan in the longer term, what matters is how the US repositions itself in Asia Pacific, engages the wider region, and continues the fight against terrorism.
Ms. Harriss’s presence was described by experts as a welcome sign of the Biden administration’s renewed focus on the South China Sea after several Southeast Asian officials in recent months were disappointed by the lack of face-to-face engagement by the United States.
The vice presidents’ visit came just weeks after US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin traveled to Singapore, the anchor of the US naval presence in the region, to secure Southeast Asian countries for administration investment. China has taken advantage of the United States shortage by calling on nations to visit, borrow and vaccinate against the coronavirus.
At a news conference on Tuesday, Wang Wenbin, a spokesman for China’s Foreign Ministry, said: “What is happening in Afghanistan now clearly shows people what rules are being promoted by the United States and what is the so-called United States order. .
The United States always tries to use rules and order to justify their selfishness and harassment, Mr. Wang said. But now how many people will believe it?
The US administration has sought to strike a balance in the region by opposing investment in China, while not forcing nations to side with the two powers. In a sign to Singapore’s efforts to say neutral to rising tensions between Beijing and Washington, Ms. Harris stressed on Tuesday that the United States is not trying to make anyone choose between countries.
The South China Sea is a major flashpoint between Beijing and several Southeast Asian countries. Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam have accused all of China of building and strengthening artificial islands in the area and sending ships to intimidate their armies and fishermen.
After Mrs. Harris met with Mr. Lee at a closed-door meeting Monday in Istana, Singapore’s presidential palace, the vice president’s office announced a series of agreements to address climate change, cyber security and the pandemic. The two nations also agreed to increase the exchange of information on cyber security threats in financial markets, cooperate in identifying coronavirus variants, and call on industry leaders to address supply chain issues, including a global shortage of semiconductors. used to build cars and computers that has been a point of concern for the Biden administration.
Understand the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan
Who are the Taliban? The Taliban rose in 1994 amid unrest following the withdrawal of Soviet forces from Afghanistan in 1989. They used brutal public punishments, including flogging, amputations and mass executions, to enforce their rules. Here you have more about their history of origin and their history as rulers.
Curtis S. Chin, the former US ambassador to the Asian Development Bank from 2007 to 2011, said those commitments only went so far.
Sure, it’s an important symbolic journey, but the reality is that what’s more important than these journeys is what happens in between, Chin said. This is why for me what happened in Afghanistan is so important because the reality of American behavior underestimates the rhetoric of American behavior.
Mr. Chin added, Our rhetoric is: We are here for a long time. We are steadfast in our commitment. The reality is, as Asia well knows from Vietnam to Afghanistan, that rhetoric and reality often do not match.
Ms. Harris only stumbled upon rhetoric during her first overseas trip to Guatemala and Mexico, which was intended to take into account factors pushing immigrants to flee to the United States, but was instead damaged by politics. internal. Her efforts to protect institutions in Central America aimed at rooting out corruption, a factor pushing vulnerable families to emigrate to the United States in record high numbers, were overshadowed by her erroneous answers whether to visited the US-Mexico border.
“I’ve never been to Europe,” Harris told NBC presenter Lester Holt. I do not understand the point you are making.
David Axelrod, a former senior adviser to former President Barack Obama, said Ms. Harris faced strong criticism because she was a clear candidate in the upcoming presidential election.
She is relatively young, does not have that experience, so she will be watched closely on these trips, said Mr. Axelrod for her foreign policy history. And the situation in Afghanistan just added to its burden.
But the trip to Southeast Asia also gave Ms. Harris an opportunity to address an issue at the center of the rare political consensus in Washington, according to Aaron Connelly, a researcher at the International Institute for Strategic Studies in Singapore.
In contrast to Central America, this is a region of strategic opportunities and opportunities, said Mr. Connelly. There are broad political agreements in the United States to address the rise of China, and that is where you will do it.
Sui-Lee Wee contributed reporting.
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/24/world/asia/kamala-harris-singapore-vietnam.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]