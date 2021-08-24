In Southeast Asia, Kamala Harris rebukes China

SINGAPORE Vice President Kamala Harris tried to strengthen the image of the United States as a credible ally by offering a sharp rebuke to China during a speech Tuesday in Southeast Asia. Her effort comes as the White House faces growing questions about its credibility as an international partner amid continuing violence in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.

In the South China Sea, we know Beijing continues to coerce, intimidate and make claims against the vast majority of the South China Sea, Ms. Harris said in Singapore. She added that China’s illegal claims had continued to undermine the rule-based order and threatened the sovereignty of nations.

E The White House is aiming to refocus US foreign policy strategy on competing with China’s growing economic influence rather than continuing fighting forever, such as the two-decade conflict in Afghanistan. The chaotic attempt to evacuate Americans and Afghan allies from Kabul has overshadowed the vice presidents’ trip, which began Sunday in Singapore and will take him to Vietnam.

The trip out of Mrs. Harriss, the second as vice president, gained added urgency a few days before boarding Air Force Two. The trip was seen as a chance to strengthen economic and security ties with key partners in Singapore and Vietnam, a crucial part of President Bidens’s strategy in the South China Sea. But after the accidental withdrawal from Afghanistan, her trip became the administration’s first test of the White House’s efforts to reassure the world that it could still be a trusted international partner.