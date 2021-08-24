Iran confirms leaked footage of difficult conditions in Evin Prison | Human Rights News





The videos show beatings, negligence and an unbearably small single cell in the infamous Evin Prison in Tehran.

Tehran, Iran A senior Iranian prison official has confirmed the authenticity of the footage leaked by hackers showing the harsh conditions of Tehran Evin prison inmates. Surveillance camera footage, uncovered Monday, has no sound but clearly shows the pain some inmates at Evin are going through. Mohammad Mehdi Haj Mohammadi, head of the prisons organization in Iran, said in a tweet on Tuesday that he accepts responsibility for the unacceptable behaviors described in the video and vowed that the perpetrators would face consequences. I also apologize to God, our beloved supreme leader, great nation and honorable prison guards, whose efforts will surely not be ignored because of these mistakes, Mohammadi wrote. #_ #with (@Mmhajmohammadi) August 24, 2021 A video showed a humble man being thrown into the yard and dragged to jail half-conscious as guards and staff watched relentlessly. At one point, a cleric passes by the wounded. Some videos show inmates being beaten by prison guards. An image shows a small isolation cell, empty walls and a assembled toilet. Most of the videos are sealed between 2020 and 2021, with guards wearing masks on some of them after the COVID-19 pandemic affected Iranian prisons. The hackers also managed to gain access to the prison control room. A clip shows a standing guard fountain when multiple monitors in front of it turn red and then darken one by one. The guards attack, some pull out cell phones to film the situation, while others make hasty phone calls. The group that carried out the hacking calls itself Edalat-e Ali, or Alis Justice. It is a reference to the son-in-law of the Prophet Muhammad, an honored imam of Shiite Muslims. Evin Prison, which houses political prisoners and dual prisoners, mostly incarcerated on espionage and propaganda charges, has been criticized for years for human rights abuses, including by the UN Special Rapporteur on human rights. She is also blacklisted by both the US and the EU. Iran has seen several high-profile hacks in recent months, including an apparent cyber attack on its rail system earlier this year, and a cyber attack on the country’s traffic police databases earlier this year. this week.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/8/24/iran-confirms-leaked-footage-of-harsh-conditions-in-evin-prison The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos