



Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the blockades will forever do more harm than good to the country, although he acknowledges concern about infections.

Australia could continue with its reopening plans when the country reaches 70 to 80 per cent of vaccination levels, said the government’s pandemic modeling adviser, although some states hinted that they could not ease border restrictions if Sydney fails to control its Delta outbreak. The news comes after New South Wales (NSW) Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian said on Tuesday that officials are holding talks to give vaccinated people some extra freedom, as her state achieved its target of six million, about half the dose of needed to vaccinate its adult population. On Tuesday, NSW reported 753 new local cases. The Melbourne-based Doherty Institute said the focus of countries should shift to limiting the number of deaths and hospitalizations in COVID-19 from its current zero-case strategy, when at least 70 percent of the population of countries over 16 is fully vaccinated. This level of vaccination will make it easier to live with the virus, as we do with other viruses such as the flu, he said in a statement late Monday. Once we reach 70 percent of vaccine coverage, opening up to dozens or hundreds of cases nationwide per day is possible. Currently, 30 per cent of Australia’s adult population is fully vaccinated, while 53 per cent have had at least one dose. Australia in July unveiled a four-phase plan to return to greater freedoms with higher vaccination rates. But Queensland and WesternAustraliastates noted that they may not adhere to the agreement as it was created when the number of cases in Sydney was much lower. Prime Minister Scott Morrison acknowledged the concerns of some states from the Sydney bombing, but said the blockades would forever do more harm than good to the country. It does not matter if it is 30 cases or 800 cases, the conclusions are the same, and that is what the Doherty Institute said we can do this safely and we should do it, Morrison told Nine News on Tuesday. Australia has suffered less from the coronavirus pandemic than many other developed countries with around 44,600 cases and 984 deaths. But a third wave of infections from the Delta variant has plunged Sydney and Melbourne, its largest cities and the capital Canberra into a weekly closure. The state of Victoria reported on Tuesday 50 new cases won in the country, from 71 that was the day before. Of the new cases, 39 have been infectious in the community, a number of officials have said they should return to near zero to ease inhibitions.

