‘Trying to Survive’: Metal Scrap Recycling Brings Money to Haiti After Earthquake





LES CAYES, Haiti, Aug 24 (Reuters) – After a devastating earthquake that flattened tens of thousands of homes in Haiti, some residents have begun picking up scraps, collecting scrap metal from rubble to resell and cope. Djedson Hypolite deftly wound electrical wires cut at a collapsed house in the southern Haitian city of Les Cayes on Monday afternoon as he scanned debris for more metal. The 13-year-old boy and his 9-year-old brother Dawenson have extracted and resold the wires and cables found in the rubble since the earthquake that struck on August 14, killing over 2,000 people across Haiti. “We are fatherless and our house collapsed, so we are just trying to survive somehow,” Hypolite said, explaining that the two brothers earned about $ 5 a day by assembling electrical wires. The quake struck just over a month after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, deepening political unrest in the poorest nation in the Western Hemisphere, where violent gangs are rampant, hunger is on the rise and healthcare services are already shutting down under COVID -19. Although official efforts to clean up the rubble have been slow in the heavily hit towns and cities on the southern Haiti peninsula, scrap metal collectors and recycling companies are busier than ever, providing the money needed by hundreds of residents and extra hands for waste cleaning. Across the city, residents carried iron to collection points on motorcycles, trucks, or balanced on top of their heads. Those who could carry the weight of aluminum sheets, which collected 25 Haitian gourds (25 cents) per kilogram, or iron rods, which went for 10 gourdes at a recycling collection center in downtown Les Cayes. Holmes Germain, owner of a downtown recycling plant, said the amount of iron and aluminum he was getting had doubled or tripled since the quake. Trucks sprang in and out of his rubbish yard, taking loads of twisted iron, deformed aluminum foil, tangled wire and random batteries in the capital, Port-au-Prince. From there, he said, it was recycled for home use, or packaged in shipping containers and exported. Germain sees his business as an economic opportunity and a public service in this time of crisis. “If we do not buy the iron they will throw it away or just leave it lying there, so this is our way of trying to clean up the city center,” he said. Other Key Environmental Stories Climate change makes deadly floods in Western Europe at least 20% more likely – study China warns Tibetan climate risks could rise despite short-term gains Maersk accelerates decarbonisation of new shipping fleet Explanator: Are lithium-ion batteries in EVs a fire hazard? Reporting by Laura Gottesdiener in Les Cayes, Haiti; Edited by Anthony Esposito and Karishma Singh Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

