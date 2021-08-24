In Change, Israel Easily Allows Jewish Prayer on the Temple Mount





JERUSALEM The Israeli government has long banned Jews from praying on the Temple Mount, a holy site for Jews and Muslims, yet Rabbi Yehudah Glick made little effort to conceal his prayers. In fact, he was broadcasting them live. O God! prayed Rabbi Glick as he filmed himself on his phone one last morning. Save my soul from false lips and deceitful tongues! Since Israel captured the Old City of Jerusalem from Jordan in 1967, it has maintained a fragile religious balance on the Temple Mount, the most divisive place in Jerusalem: Only Muslims can worship there, while Jews can pray on the Western Wall. down. But recently the government has quietly allowed a growing number of Jews to pray there, a change that could exacerbate instability in East Jerusalem and potentially lead to religious conflict.

It is a sensitive country, said Ehud Olmert, a former Israeli prime minister. And sensitive places like this, which have a great potential for explosion, need to be handled with care. Rabbi Glick, an American-born former right-wing lawmaker, has led efforts to change the status quo for decades. He characterizes his effort as a matter of religious freedom: If Muslims can pray there, why not Jews? God is the master of all mankind, he said. And he wants each of us to be here to worship, each in his own style.

But banning Jewish prayer on the 37-hectare plateau that once held two ancient Jewish temples was part of a lengthy compromise to avoid conflict in a country that has been a frequent point of outbreak in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Under the agreement, the Jordanian government has retained administrative control of the Temple Mount, known to the Arabs as the Noble Shrine or Aqsa complex. The Aqsa Mosque and the Golden Dome of the Rock, a shrine that Muslim tradition considers the place where the Prophet Muhammad ascended to paradise, are located in its limestone square. Israel has general security authority and maintains a small police station there. The government officially allows non-Muslims to visit the site for a few hours each morning provided they do not pray there. Although no Israeli law explicitly prohibits Jewish prayer there, Jewish visitors attempting to pray there have historically been removed or reprimanded by the police. When this balance of power seems to have been upset, it has often led to violence. When Ariel Sharon, a former Israeli prime minister, visited the mountain in 2000, surrounded by hundreds of police officers, the provocation led to the second Palestinian intifada, or uprising. When Israel briefly installed metal detectors at assembly gates in 2017, this led to riots that left several people dead and briefly threatened to spark another major uprising. And when Israeli police raided the compound several times last spring, it contributed to tensions that led to an 11-day war with Hamas, the Islamic militant group in the Gaza Strip, as well as days of unrest within Israel. Politics began to change during the tenure of Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, who led coalitions of right-wing and religious parties. Rabbi Glick said police began allowing him and his allies to pray on the more open mountain five years ago.

The numbers have risen quietly, but to avoid a backlash, the policy was not widely publicized. That changed last month, after Mr. Netanyahu was replaced by Naftali Bennett. Suddenly, the Israeli media published images and footage of dozens of Jews praying openly on the mountain, including a lawmaker from Mr. Bennetts’s party, forcing Mr. Bennett to address the issue publicly.

Mr Bennett initially appeared to confirm a formal change in politics, saying all religions would have freedom of worship at Temple Mount, to the delight of some members of his far-right party. A day later, after criticism from Jordan and left-wing and Arab members of his ruling coalition, he withdrew, issuing a statement that the status quo ante remained in place. His office reiterated this claim after a recent investigation by The New York Times, giving a six-word comment: No change in the status quo. But in reality, dozens of Jews now pray openly every day in an isolated part of the east side of the country and their Israeli police are no longer accompanied to stop them. For the past two mornings, Times reporters have witnessed Israeli officers standing between Jewish worshipers and officials of the Waqf, the Jordanian-led body that manages the mountain, preventing the latter from intervening. For many Palestinians, the change is provocative and unfair. They think Muslims have already made a major leap in the Western Wall, which is now used mainly by Jewish worshipers, despite being also important to Muslims. In 1967, Israel even demolished an Arab neighborhood near the wall to make room for Jewish prayers. Sheikh Omar al-Kiswani, the mosque’s director, said the Aqsa complex should be reserved for Muslim prayers, in recognition of its importance to Muslims. Many Palestinians consider the Aqsa complex the epitome of Palestinian identity, the life-giving force behind the aspiration for a Palestinian capital in East Jerusalem.

It has been called Al Aqsa since the Prophet Muhammad ascended to paradise there, said Sheikh Omar. The de facto change in politics is only part of a larger pattern of fraud against Palestinian dignity in all the occupied territories, he said. This is the prevailing reality, not only in the Aqsa Mosque, but also in checkpoints and other places in Palestine, he said. We face discrimination and persistent racist violations of our human rights. For many Orthodox Jews, change is also problematic. The mountain was once the site of two Jewish temples where tradition says the presence of God was revealed. The Jews who climb the mountain risk stepping into a very sacred place for human footprints, they argue, as the exact locations of the temples are unknown. For this reason many rabbis, including the high rabbinical authorities of the state of Israel, forbid the entry of Jews. But for some Jews, like Rabbi Glick, it is a great virtue to pray as close as possible to the location of ruined temples. Rabbi Glick says he is not there to provoke. But as he crossed the mountain, guarded by six armed policemen, mosque officials and passersby filmed him. The videos quickly spread on Twitter, captioned with angry comments. The extremists never came that far inside, said Azzam Khatib, deputy chairman of the Waqf council. Now they are taking over the whole square, with the protection of the police.

Part of the resistance to allowing Jewish prayer on the Temple Mount stems from the fact that some activists like Rabbi Glick want to do more than just pray there. Finally, they seek to build a third Jewish temple on the site of the Rock Dome, the third holiest site in Islam. Rabbi Glick says this temple would be open to all religions and would be made possible through dialogue with Muslims.

But for Muslims, he is a novice attacker. This will lead to a religious war, said Mr. Khatib. But if everyone stays in their places of worship, then peace. Some Jewish activists have even prepared a stone altar nearby, ready for installation on the mountain, once it becomes politically feasible to relocate there. Their group, the Temple Institute, has also worked with architects to design the floor plan of a new Jewish temple there. While many see the group as marginal, the organization claims that its ideas are gradually growing in the currency. Twenty or 30 years ago there was no public discourse about it, said Rabbi Israel Ariel, president of the institute board, who as a young parachutist helped capture the mountain in 1967. The Temple Mount was forgotten.

But controversy over the prime ministers’ recent comments about freedom of worship brought the issue to a wider awareness, he said. This was a very rewarding debate, said Rabbi Ariel. I am bringing many more people to the Temple Mount.

