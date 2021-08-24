Hissne Habr, former President of Chad, has died at the age of 79





Hissne Habr, the former president of Chad, has died while serving a life sentence for crimes against humanity, including murder, torture and sexual offenses, during his rule in the 1980s. He was 79 years old. Mr. Habrs’s death on Tuesday morning was confirmed by Lt. Col. Mame Balla Faye, director of the Cap Manuel prison in Senegal, the West African country where Mr. Habr was being held after he was convicted there. Mr. Faye gave no further details. At the time of his death, however, he was not in jail, according to media reports. He had spent 10 days at a nearby clinic receiving treatment for complications related to diabetes and high blood pressure, Senegalese media reported. Some reported that he had died after being infected with the coronavirus. Mr Habr was allowed to leave prison for 60 days in April 2020 because a judge said he was particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus. His wife had long asked the Senegalese authorities to release him for health reasons even before the pandemic.

When Mr Habr was convicted in 2016, he became the first former head of state to be convicted of crimes against humanity by the courts of another country. His victims celebrated their hard-won victory in the Dakar courtroom, fighting for justice for decades. But five years later, nearly 8,000 victims are still waiting for the $ 150 million compensation they were given together. Five years have passed since the trial. Nothing has been done, said Clment Abaifouta, president of the Hissne Habr Regime Victims Association. The Dakar court has not confiscated his property. The African Union, which is dealing with the case, is doing nothing. So far, Hissne Habr has not paid a penny. Nothing. Mr Abaifouta was arrested as a young student and spent four years in one of Mr. Habrs’ infamous prisons, an experience he said ruined his life. He was forced to dig the graves of his cell friends and comrades, many of whom died because prison conditions were so poor. He became known as a gravedigger. He said Mr. Habrs’s death would not bring any relief to his victims because many former subordinates had not faced justice and had still traversed the Chads government. Now, in Chad, you have governors, you have brigade commanders, commissioners, presidential advisers, they all worked with Hissne Habr, Abaifouta said. So the victims are still scared, even if Hissne Habr is no longer there. They are everywhere, these people.

Reed Brody, who has worked with Mr. Habrs’ victims for more than two decades, said the former president would go down in history as one of the world’s most ruthless dictators, a man who slaughtered his own people to capture and held power, which burned entire villages, sent women to serve as sex slaves for his troops, and built clandestine dungeons to inflict medieval torture on his enemies. A truth commission in Chad found that Mr. Habrs’s government killed more than 40,000 people believed to be enemies of the state, including those who had simply been questioned during his 1982 to 1990 rule. Mr. Habr took power during a coup with the help of the United States, and he received weapons and aid from France, Israel and the United States to keep Libya, Chads’ northern neighbor, away. He lost power in 1990 as he took it, in a coup and fled to Senegal. His successor, Idriss Dby, died on the battlefield last April and was succeeded by his son.

