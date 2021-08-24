Two-year-old girl dies after fire in caravan park in Lincolnshire | UK News





A two-year-old girl has died after a caravan caught fire in a holiday park in Lincolnshire. Police said the toddler mother and her three other children survived after fleeing the vehicle at Sealands Caravan Park in Ingoldmells, near Skegness. DI Jo Fortune, senior investigating officer at Lincolnshire Police, said: This is a devastating incident for everyone involved. We are in the early stages of our investigation and the circumstances that led to the fire are not yet clear. We will work closely with specialized teams to understand what happened. Police were called to report a fire at 10:30 p.m. Monday. The rest of the family received medical care at the hospital and have since been released, the force said. About 50 people from the surrounding caravans were transferred to the emergency accommodation at a nearby entertainment center as fire crews were extinguishing the fire. Detectives appealed to witnesses with any information or video footage to appear as the investigation began Tuesday. Fortune said: We would like to call anyone who was there last night and has not yet spoken to police to show up, and anyone who has video footage to share it with officers to increase our intelligence of the incident. This is particularly troubling, with a family losing a child and marriage requiring people to remember those victims and not share the footage online. Members of the public with information are required to contact Lincolnshire Police through 101, citing incident 469 of 23 August, or sending an email to [email protected] with reference to the above details.

