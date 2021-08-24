The possible Havana Syndrome incident delayed Harris’ flight to Vietnam





This term is the way the government usually refers to the mysterious Havana syndrome that has plagued hundreds of American officials in recent years.

“Earlier this evening, the Vice President’s traveling delegation was delayed from leaving Singapore because the Vice President’s office was aware of a report of a possible recent anomalous health incident in Hanoi, Vietnam. After careful assessment , the decision was made to continue with the Vice President’s Journey, “said Rachael Chen, spokeswoman for the U.S. Embassy in Hanoi, in a statement.

On board Air Force Two, Harris’s key spokeswoman Symone Sanders told traveling reporters that Harris is “OK, everything is fine and I look forward to meeting in Hanoi tomorrow”. She later said of the delay: “This has nothing to do with the vice mayor’s health,” according to a pool report.

The intelligence community does not yet have an official explanation for Havana Syndrome, which is a confusing mix of sensory experiences and physical symptoms that have now afflicted hundreds of American diplomats, spies and troops across the globe – some hard enough to force their retirement. . with

CNN has not reported any case of Havana syndrome in Vietnam. Harris finally took off from Singapore’s Paya Lebar Air Base at 7:32 p.m. local time, after a delay of more than three hours. Havana syndrome incidents began in late 2016 in Cuba and a Senate committee said earlier this year that the number of suspected cases appeared to be on the rise. Havana syndrome victims have reported a range of different symptoms and physical sensations, including sudden dizziness, nausea, headache, and headache, sometimes accompanied by a “leading drilling noise.” Some have been diagnosed with traumatic brain injury and continue to suffer from mild headaches and other health issues years later. U.S. federal investigators have struggled to determine what or who is causing the mysterious symptoms. Cases have been reported in Russia, China and other countries across the globe. Last month, Austrian authorities said they were investigating reports that US diplomats in Vienna had experienced symptoms of Havana syndrome. Earlier this year, CNNreported two separate incidents that occurred near the White House late last year, affecting National Security Council staff. Two defense officials said in May that the Pentagon was drafting a memorandum for the entire U.S. military and civilian workforce asking staff to report any so-called abnormal health symptoms that may indicate they have been victims of Havana syndrome. CNN reported earlier this month that frustration is growing between senior State Department staff and diplomats over what many officials say has been a lukewarm response from the department’s leadership, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The reported incident comes amid Harris’s trip to Singapore and Vietnam, as the vice president appears to be conveying to Southeast Asian nations that the US is sincere in its long-term engagement in the region. White House officials say Harris’s main travel mission is to strengthen ties with regional partners. It is expected to focus on regional security issues amid concerns over China’s territorial claims in the South China Sea; economic priorities, including supply chain issues such as global chip production; climate change; and the Covid-19 pandemic. It’s her second trip abroad as vice president. Earlier this year, she traveled to Central America – a trouble-free trip as Harris had to change planes before leaving for Guatemala due to a technical glitch. This story has been updated with additional information.

CNN’s Denise Hruby, Jennifer Hansler, Kylie Atwood, Natasha Bertrand and Katie Bo Williams contributed to this report.

