Climate change has worsened the record of European floods

Climate change is likely to exacerbate the extreme rainfall and catastrophic floods that engulfed Europe last month by increasing rainfall intensities between 3% and 19%, according to a survey released today.

The chances of such an event happening were 1.2 to nine times more likely today than they would have been without the heat caused by humans.

The floods began with a system of slow storms that dropped heavy rains in Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and surrounding countries between July 12 and 15. the Meuse River, killing more than 200 people in Germany and Belgium.

German officials declared it one of the worst natural disasters in the country’s history.

The extreme rainfall surpassed almost everything we knew in that region before, said Enno Nilson, a scientist at the German Federal Institute of Hydrology, speaking at a news conference yesterday.

As the event unfolded, scientists were already showing possible links to rising temperatures. Climate patterns show in many parts of the world, including most of Europe, that the warming atmosphere makes extreme rainfall events more intense. These rains can increase the chances of rapid flooding.

Today’s study is the first time that rains this summer have been officially linked to climate change.

This event demonstrates once again in 2021 that the extremes that break the records observed so far, exacerbated by climate change, can strike anywhere, cause great damage and cause death, said Frank Kreienkamp, ​​head of the regional office of the German climate in Potsdam, in a statement. With local and national authorities in Western Europe they need to be aware of the growing dangers of extreme rainfall in order to better prepare for possible future events.

The study presents the latest findings from World weather attribute , a research consortium focused on the links between climate change and extreme weather events. Earlier this summer, WWA revealed that a record-breaking heat wave in the Pacific Northwest would be virtually impossible without the impact of climate change (Climatewire, July 8).

WWA has also analyzed events ranging from drought to hurricanes.

These attribution studies typically use models to compare real-world simulations, which include the impact of climate change, and a hypothetical world in which man-made warmth does not exist. These comparisons may show scientists how climate change has affected the likelihood or severity of a particular weather event.

In this case, the scientists focused on rainfall rather than flood levels. This is largely due to data issues, according to Nilson. River monitoring systems were damaged by turbulent waters in some places, meaning that flood measurements themselves are fragmented.

There are also no long-term data on all river catchments in the region. Some records go back only 40 or 50 years ago, making it difficult to estimate the chances of recent floods in a historical context.

So the scientists decided to focus on the root cause of the floods, examining one- and two-day rainfall rates across the region. Rainfall is relatively simple to estimate, with more reliable data.

They also expanded their study site beyond the worst flood areas by looking at a large region stretching from the northern Alps to the Netherlands.

Within this region, they found that the likelihood of such an event in the current climate probably occurs about once every 400 years. Climate change has increased both the likelihood and severity of this type of rainfall.

Such events can be exacerbated by a little more heat, the study finds. If global temperatures rise 2 degrees Celsius above their pre-industrial levels, it is almost one degree Celsius warmer than they are today, the intensity of the rains will increase by 0.8% to 6%, and the chance of the event happening will increase by a factor 1.2. in 1.4