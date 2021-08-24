International
Russia is pumping less natural gas to Europe as Nord Stream 2 is nearing completion
An outlet filtering structure of a gas treatment unit at the Slavyanskaya compressor station (operated by Gazprom), the starting point of the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline. According to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, construction of the Nord Stream 2 will be completed by the end of this year.
Peter Kovalev | TASS | Getty Images
LONDON Russia has slowed the delivery of natural gas stored in Europe in recent weeks, according to analysis by ICIS, a commodity intelligence service, raising questions about the possible causes of the downturn and its implications for global gas markets.
It comes shortly after German Chancellor Angela Merkel sought to ease long-term concerns about the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, who said further sanctions could be imposed if Moscow uses gas “as a weapon”.
The controversial project was created to send Russian gas directly to Germany via the Baltic Sea, bypassing Ukraine and Poland.
Critics argue that the pipeline is not in line with European climate goals, increases the region ‘s dependence on Russian energy exports and is likely to strengthen Russian President Vladimir Putin’ s economic and political influence over the region.
Europe will be like a frog in boiling water, not noticing that it is in trouble until it is too late.
Kristine Berzina
senior member of the Alliance for the Security of Democracy
Some analysts have suggested that Gazprom, Russia’s state-owned gas giant, may be limiting its supply of discretionary natural gas supplies to Europe to support its case in starting leaks through Nord Stream 2.
“This is because Gazprom is preparing for the launch of Nord Stream 2 and hopes to exercise an element of power in the effort to make sure that when all the regulators are passed and I’m fixed, that process is as faster, “Tom Marzec-Manser, chief European gas analyst at ICIS, told CNBC by telephone.
“If there is less gas around than usual and the price is high, then it can simplify that process,” he added.
When contacted for comment, Gazprom referred to CNBC in a statement published on its Telegram account on 16 August. The company described August as “a winter month” in the gas market, according to a translation.
An increased load on the gas supply system coincided with the traditional season of planned preventive maintenance and preparation for the autumn-winter period, “which cannot be stopped,” Gazprom said.
“The practice of recent years in both Russia and Europe suggests that the winter period has shifted to the spring month of March. Therefore, now, during the summer, the priority is to pump gas to underground storage facilities,” the company said. “This is also very well understood by our European colleagues.”
What is happening?
Natural gas flows to the westernmost point of Yamal Pipeline a strategically important 2,000-kilometer pipeline running through four countries: Russia, Belarus, Poland and Germany fell to 20 million cubic meters per day in mid-August, according to ICIS. This was from 49 mcm per day at the end of July, and a sharp drop from its typical rate of 81 mcm per day.
Moreover, European natural gas supplies from Russia are expected to fall further in September.
Marzec-Manser said that in order for Russia to move gas through neighboring energy community states such as Ukraine, it must first buy access to a pipeline, “as a toll road.” The Nord Stream 1 route is an option, although it is already owned by Gazprom and is flowing with capacity. The Yamal pipeline is a second major road and, by the end of July, was operating at near capacity as expected.
“Third, you have the Ukrainian road which obviously comes with a lot of political baggage,” he continued. “It’s the only other way to get gas from Russia to Europe in any significant volume.”
Gazprom typically uses the reserved capacity of EU pipes, Marzec-Manser said, but a sudden drop in volumes in late July along the Yamal pipeline “immediately showed that something was wrong”.
Natural gas flows in Europe fell again shortly after a fire at a condensate plant in the Siberian city of Novy Urengoy.
As a result, Gazprom’s external observers closely monitored monthly capacity auctions suspended through Ukraine. These auctions are widely seen as a key signal for the futures market because they take place two to three weeks before the month in which natural gas flows.
A string of non-appearances at any auction has led analysts to question whether the missing capacity reserves through Ukraine have to do with Gazprom’s inability to supply compared to its reluctance to deliver.
“If true, this has serious implications for the way global gas and LNG work [liquefied natural gas] “The market deals with the volumes of Russian pipes and the availability or not of its discretionary supply,” Marzec-Manser said.
Another theory, though analysts consider it less likely, is that because Gazprom believes Nord Stream 2 will soon be fully operational, it may not need to reserve other capacity elsewhere.
Workers are seen at the construction site of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, near the city of Kingisepp, Leningrad region, Russia, June 5, 2019.
Anton Vaganov | Reuters
Valentina Bonetti, senior EMEA gas analyst at S&P Global Platts, told CNBC that the firm considers the recent drop in Russian inflows to Europe “as a result of a physical upstream issue” that is taking longer. than expected to return to full flows.
“Gazprom has long been proud to have been very reliable and quick in restoring supplies after accidents,” Bonetti said. However, she argued that the company’s last pillar in a “value-for-money strategy” had tested the company’s ability to restore natural gas flows and put pressure on the EU to allow the smooth start of Nord Stream 2 .
While Gazprom is currently producing over the five-year range, Bonetti said it needs significant amounts of gas for both internal storage injections and much higher year-on-year exports to Turkey. This “could worsen their value-added strategy over exports to Europe”.
S&P Global Platts believes Russian inflows to Europe will gradually recover in the coming weeks and expects Nord Stream leaks to begin in October, saying Gazprom’s recent actions and statements appear to confirm a relatively imminent start.
Record high gas prices
European gas market prices have risen more than 116% since the beginning of the year, with the ICIS TTF standard closing at an all-time high of 47.86 euros ($ 56.17) per megawatt-hour on 16 August. It reflects a narrowing of the market, with Europe facing extremely low levels of natural gas storage and recovering demand for LNG from Asia and South America.
The contract was last seen selling for around 43.2 euros, following news that Gazprom reportedly plans to supply 5.6 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe this year.
“The current decline in gas supplies and rising withdrawals from warehouses, which raises gas prices across Europe and benefits Moscow, is first and foremost a commercial tactic to help Russia at a time when demand for gas across the globe is high, “said Kristine Berzina, a senior member of the Alliance for the Security of Democracy, a national security advocacy group. “But it also shows Europe how dependent it is on Russia for its gas.”
Berzina said it was “obvious” that Merkel would threaten sanctions if Nord Stream 2 were to be used as a weapon, but asked how Germany or Europe would determine that.
“Will a slow rise in gas prices that have a geopolitical basis be considered a ‘weapon’? Or will only dramatic disruptions be considered a ‘weapon’?”
“Europe will be like a frog in boiling water, not noticing that it is in trouble until it is too late,” Berzina said. “Russia has a lot of room to create scenarios that are painful for Europe but do not cross critical thresholds. Doing so would, in fact, be beneficial to Russia both financially and politically.”
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/08/24/russia-is-pumping-less-natural-gas-to-europe-as-nord-stream-2-nears-completion.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]