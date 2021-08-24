Russia is pumping less natural gas to Europe as Nord Stream 2 is nearing completion

An outlet filtering structure of a gas treatment unit at the Slavyanskaya compressor station (operated by Gazprom), the starting point of the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline. According to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, construction of the Nord Stream 2 will be completed by the end of this year. Peter Kovalev | TASS | Getty Images

LONDON Russia has slowed the delivery of natural gas stored in Europe in recent weeks, according to analysis by ICIS, a commodity intelligence service, raising questions about the possible causes of the downturn and its implications for global gas markets. It comes shortly after German Chancellor Angela Merkel sought to ease long-term concerns about the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, who said further sanctions could be imposed if Moscow uses gas “as a weapon”. The controversial project was created to send Russian gas directly to Germany via the Baltic Sea, bypassing Ukraine and Poland. Critics argue that the pipeline is not in line with European climate goals, increases the region ‘s dependence on Russian energy exports and is likely to strengthen Russian President Vladimir Putin’ s economic and political influence over the region.

Europe will be like a frog in boiling water, not noticing that it is in trouble until it is too late. Kristine Berzina senior member of the Alliance for the Security of Democracy

Some analysts have suggested that Gazprom, Russia’s state-owned gas giant, may be limiting its supply of discretionary natural gas supplies to Europe to support its case in starting leaks through Nord Stream 2. “This is because Gazprom is preparing for the launch of Nord Stream 2 and hopes to exercise an element of power in the effort to make sure that when all the regulators are passed and I’m fixed, that process is as faster, “Tom Marzec-Manser, chief European gas analyst at ICIS, told CNBC by telephone. “If there is less gas around than usual and the price is high, then it can simplify that process,” he added. When contacted for comment, Gazprom referred to CNBC in a statement published on its Telegram account on 16 August. The company described August as “a winter month” in the gas market, according to a translation. An increased load on the gas supply system coincided with the traditional season of planned preventive maintenance and preparation for the autumn-winter period, “which cannot be stopped,” Gazprom said. “The practice of recent years in both Russia and Europe suggests that the winter period has shifted to the spring month of March. Therefore, now, during the summer, the priority is to pump gas to underground storage facilities,” the company said. “This is also very well understood by our European colleagues.”

Natural gas flows to the westernmost point of Yamal Pipeline a strategically important 2,000-kilometer pipeline running through four countries: Russia, Belarus, Poland and Germany fell to 20 million cubic meters per day in mid-August, according to ICIS. This was from 49 mcm per day at the end of July, and a sharp drop from its typical rate of 81 mcm per day. Moreover, European natural gas supplies from Russia are expected to fall further in September. Marzec-Manser said that in order for Russia to move gas through neighboring energy community states such as Ukraine, it must first buy access to a pipeline, “as a toll road.” The Nord Stream 1 route is an option, although it is already owned by Gazprom and is flowing with capacity. The Yamal pipeline is a second major road and, by the end of July, was operating at near capacity as expected. “Third, you have the Ukrainian road which obviously comes with a lot of political baggage,” he continued. “It’s the only other way to get gas from Russia to Europe in any significant volume.” Gazprom typically uses the reserved capacity of EU pipes, Marzec-Manser said, but a sudden drop in volumes in late July along the Yamal pipeline “immediately showed that something was wrong”.

Natural gas flows in Europe fell again shortly after a fire at a condensate plant in the Siberian city of Novy Urengoy. As a result, Gazprom’s external observers closely monitored monthly capacity auctions suspended through Ukraine. These auctions are widely seen as a key signal for the futures market because they take place two to three weeks before the month in which natural gas flows. A string of non-appearances at any auction has led analysts to question whether the missing capacity reserves through Ukraine have to do with Gazprom’s inability to supply compared to its reluctance to deliver. “If true, this has serious implications for the way global gas and LNG work [liquefied natural gas] “The market deals with the volumes of Russian pipes and the availability or not of its discretionary supply,” Marzec-Manser said. Another theory, though analysts consider it less likely, is that because Gazprom believes Nord Stream 2 will soon be fully operational, it may not need to reserve other capacity elsewhere.

Workers are seen at the construction site of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, near the city of Kingisepp, Leningrad region, Russia, June 5, 2019. Anton Vaganov | Reuters