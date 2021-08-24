The mandate of the mask to reduce transmission, protect people in public spaces





As of Wednesday, August 25, 2021, masks should be worn in all indoor public spaces throughout the BC period to help slow the transmission of COVID-19 as BC prepares for the fall and respiratory disease season. A new order from the provincial health officer will require people 12 and older to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status. These settings include: shopping malls, shopping malls, cafes and retail and grocery stores;

liquor and medicine stores;

airports, city halls, libraries, communities and recreation centers;

restaurants, bars and pubs (unless seated);

on public transport, in a taxi or vehicle for travel sharing;

areas of office buildings where services are provided to the public;

common areas of sports and fitness centers when not engaged in physical activity;

common areas of post-secondary institutions and non-profit organizations; AND

within schools for all K-12 staff, visitors and students in grades 4-12. This interim order will be re-evaluated as the BC vaccine card requirement is fully implemented in some social and recreational settings, as announced on 23 August. “As COVID-19 transmission increases in BC, mainly among unvaccinated people and partly because of the Delta variant, it is important to take this additional temporary step to make indoor public spaces safer for all, “said Dr Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer. “We must continue to do the things that protect us, including wearing masks indoors, in public, practicing hand hygiene regularly, staying away if we are sick, and maintaining a respectful distance from people. And most importantly. after all, every person should be vaccinated to protect themselves, their loved ones and their community. “ For the purposes of this order, a mask or face mask is defined as a medical or non-medical mask covering the nose and mouth. Facial shields are not a substitute for a mask, as there is an opening under the mouth. “As unvaccinated people continue to get sick and hospitalized with COVID-19, we are taking another step to ensure that we overcome COVID-19 together and move forward together,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. “Our pandemic has always been to make good choices with the information we have and to make the best choices to keep people safe. Now more than ever, we must follow the advice and orders of the district health officer. “ People who can not wear a mask or who can not put on or take off a mask without the help of others are excluded. A person may not be able to wear a mask for a psychological, behavioral or health condition, or due to a physical, cognitive or mental impairment. Masks may be temporarily removed in indoor public places to identify the individual wearing the mask, to consume food or drink at a designated location, while participating in a sport or fitness activity at a sports facility or while taking a personal or health service requiring the removal of the mask. Masks are not recommended for children under the age of two, but should be encouraged for children aged two to 12 in public. Children over 12 years of age should wear a mask in an enclosed public space, unless excluded. Learn more: For information on the latest provincial health officer orders and instructions, non-medical issues (such as travel recommendations), and how to manage social isolation, visit: www.gov.bc.ca/COVID-19 For more information and the latest medical updates on COVID-19, visit the BC Centers for Disease Control website: http://www.bccdc.ca

Or follow on Twitter: @CDCofBC For information on how to register and book an appointment for COVID-19, visit: www2.gov.bc.ca/vaksinuar

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2021HLTH0053-001665

