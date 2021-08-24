The climate changed Europe’s summer floods for the worse

Climate change increases the risk of deadly floods it involves through Western Europe in July, new research confirms. As people around the world continue to burn fossil fuels and pump greenhouse gas emissions, the threat of similar disasters increases.

Already, overnight rainfall events in the affected region are 3 to 19 percent more intense than they would be without human-caused climate change. Global warming also makes extreme rainfall events like what caused floods in mid-July in Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg between 1.2 and nine times more likely to occur in the region.

At least 220 people died in Germany and Belgium due to swollen rivers and floods that swept across cities, knocking down homes from their foundations. The disaster was caused by record-breaking heavy rainfall as the amount of water that could normally fall over a period of several months dropped in place in just two dayswith

This event demonstrates once again in 2021 that the extremes that break the records observed so far, exacerbated by climate change, can strike anywhere, cause great damage and cause death. Local and national authorities in Western Europe need to be aware of the growing dangers of extreme rainfall to better prepare for possible future events, said Frank Kreienkamp, ​​head of the Potsdam Regional Climate Office in the service of German weather Deutscher Wetterdienst. statements today by the World Meteorological Organization.

Human activity is the main culprit behind the most extreme weather it was beginning to experience, a historic United Nations climate report found earlier this month. By burning fossil fuels, humans have released greenhouse gases that warm the planet, intensifying the water cycle.

That UN report gathered findings from hundreds of attribution studies that determine whether climate change overwhelmed individual weather events. New survey on Europes The July Flood is one such attribution study, published yesterday by an international group of 39 researchers. Although their study has not yet been published in a peer-reviewed journal, the researchers used established methods to quickly analyze the event.

They looked back at rainfall records and modeled how much rainfall the area could have received with and without the impact of climate change. They started by settling in two regions that were hit hard by the floods: the Germanys Ahr and Erft region and the Meus region of Belgium. But with this particular study, researchers faced more challenges than they had with other attribution studies. They lacked data on river flow over time, in part because flood waters left metering stations. They also had limited long-term, local data, so they expanded their study to a larger area of ​​Western Europe. Because of those limitations, the report gives a wide range of how likely it is that climate change has caused floods.

Extreme weather attribution is a field of study that is growing by leaps and bounds. Thanks to more computing power, more advanced models and remote sensors, scientists can now link the climate crisis to individual weather events more quickly and safely than they were able to just a few years ago.

This is a really exciting area of ​​progress now, said Alex Ruane, one of the authors of the latest UN report and a research physicist at NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies. threshold this month. Methodological advances and some groups that have really taken this as a major focus of their efforts have increased, in many ways, our ability and the speed with which we can make these types of connections. So this is a huge advantage.

Scientists will need that advantage as they study more extreme events. Right now, global warming has reached about 1.2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. When it reaches 2 degrees Celsius, rainfall from a similar event in Europe can be up to 6 percent more intense, according to the attribution study. This is in line with the findings from the UN report, which also predicted heavier rainfall and flooding for Western and Central Europe as the planet warms.