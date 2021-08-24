The CIA chief meets with the Taliban leader as fears about Afghanistan grow

While details of William Burns’ discussion with Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar on Monday were not released, the meeting represents an extraordinary moment for a CIA that for two decades targeted the Taliban in paramilitary operations. And it gives a sense of the extent of the strife that is happening before the end of America’s two-decade war in the country.

The CIA collaborated with Pakistani forces to arrest Baradar in 2010, and he spent eight years in a Pakistani prison before the Trump administration persuaded Pakistan to release it in 2018 ahead of peace talks.

The Washington Post first reported Burns meeting with Baradar. A U.S. official confirmed the report on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly. A Taliban spokesman said he was not aware of any such meeting, but did not deny it took place.

In the wake of their stunning takeover of Afghanistan, Taliban leaders have promised to restore security and tried to project a moderation image, but many Afghans are skeptical and thousands have rushed to the airport to flee the country. UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet added to the concerns on Tuesday, warning that she had credible reports of summary executions and restrictions on women in areas under Taliban control. She urged the Human Rights Council to take bold and vigorous action to monitor the human rights situation.

Bachelet did not specify in what time frame she was referring to or the source of her reports. It has been difficult to determine how widespread the abuses may be and whether they reflect that Taliban leaders are saying one thing and doing another, or whether ground fighters are taking matters into their own hands.

When the Taliban last ruled Afghanistan in the late 1990s, the group largely confined women to their homes, banned television and music, cut off the hands of suspected thieves, and held public executions.

Later Tuesday, G-7 leaders will discuss the crisis in Afghanistan as European leaders pressure the United States to consider postponing its withdrawal to allow more time to evacuate those wishing to leave. .

U.S. administration officials have declined to say whether the extension is possible or even possible given that the Taliban spokesman has warned that August 31 is a red line and that extending the U.S. presence would provoke a backlash.

On Tuesday, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said again that his group would not accept an extension.

He said Taliban forces would take over airport security after August 31st, adding that there was no need for the planned deployment of Turkish troops there either.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said most of the local staff working for his country in Afghanistan had not yet left, and called Tuesday’s meeting very important for discussing international access to Kabul airport after the end of August. The British defense minister has separately called the deadline a mistake.

Tragic scenes at the airport have confused the world. The Afghans poured on the asphalt last week and some were caught behind a U.S. military transport plane after rising, he later sank to his death. At least seven people died that day and seven others died Sunday in a panic mess. An Afghan soldier was killed Monday in a gun battle.

Underscoring the fears of those seeking to flee, Bachelet cited reports Tuesday on summary executions of civilians and former security forces who were no longer fighting, the recruitment of child soldiers and restrictions on the rights of women to move freely and girls to gone. In school. She cited the suppression of peaceful protests and the expression of dissent.

She called for strong action to investigate reports of rights abuse.

At this critical moment, the people of Afghanistan are looking to the Human Rights Council to protect and defend their rights, she said. I call on this council to take bold and vigorous action, in proportion to the importance of this crisis, by establishing a dedicated mechanism to closely monitor the evolving human rights situation in Afghanistan.

By the mechanism, Bachelet was referring to the possibility that the council could appoint a commission of inquiry, a special rapporteur or a fact-finding mission on the situation in Afghanistan.

As advocacy groups like Human Rights Watch echoed such calls, a draft resolution in the council was largely halted by increased scrutiny and seemed to push any deeper look into the rights situation until next year.