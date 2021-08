CDC adds 6 destinations to COVID-19’s very high travel risk list, including these islands-Orange County Register

By Kristen Rogers and Marnie Hunter CNN The Bahamas and Morocco are now among the most dangerous destinations for travelers, according to the regularly reviewed US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention list of travel tipswith People should avoid traveling to certain places with Notification Level 4: Covid-19 Too High, CDC recommends. Whoever needs it trip they must first be fully vaccinated, the agency advises. six destinations moved to Level 4 list on August 23: Bahamas

Haiti

Chuang

Lebanon

Morocco

St. Martin The evolving list of CDC travel notices ranges from Level 1 (low) to Level 4 (very high). Destinations that fall into category 4 of the very high level Covid-19 have had more than 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 28 days, according to CDC criteria. Level 3 category applies to destinations that have had between 100 and 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 28 days. The six newly added destinations in Level 4 were previously ranked in Level 3: Covid-19 High. The Bahamian Prime Minister was implemented a pandemic coup on Saturday, Aug. 21, in the country from 8pm to 5am on the mainland Exuma, Abaco and Abaco Cays, and North, Center and South Andros. Amid the aftermath of the magnitude 7.2 earthquake that struck southwestern Haiti on August 14, the country’s prime minister reminded the citizens be aware of the risk of Covid-19 during recovery efforts. New level 3 destinations Ten more destinations was transferred to Level 3: Covid-19 High Category on Monday. Albania, Bosnia, Herzegovina, Brunei and Liechtenstein rose from the first level. Bulgaria and Serbia moved from the second level. Greenland and Guernsey changed from unknown level. And Paraguay came down from the fourth level. The CDC Level 3 Destination Guidelines urge unvaccinated travelers to avoid non-essential travel to those countries. In her broader travel instructions, The CDC has recommended avoiding all international travel until you are fully vaccinated. Fully vaccinated travelers are less likely to become infected and spread Covid-19. However, international travel poses additional risks, and even fully vaccinated travelers may be at increased risk of receiving and possibly spreading some variants of Covid-19, the agency said. You can see the risk level of CDCs of each destination in it travel recommendation pageswith

