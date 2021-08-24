International
Israel Silently Allows Jews to Pray at Al-Aqsa Complex: Report | Al-Aqsa Mosque News
The Israeli government allows Jews to pray in the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex, raising fears of changing the status quo of honored countries, the NYT reports.
The Israeli government is allowing Jews to pray at the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem, also known to Jews as the Temple Mount, an action that threatens to change the countries’ status quo, the New York Times reported.
In one storypublished Tuesday, the Times said Rabbi Yehudah Glick made little effort to hide his prayers and was even broadcasting them live.
The area is in the Old City surrounded by Jerusalem and part of Israeli-occupied territory in a 1967 Middle East war. Israel occupied East Jerusalem in 1980 in a move never recognized by the international community.
Since 1967, Jordan and Israel have agreed that the Waqf, or Islamic faith, would have control over matters within the complex, while Israel would control external security. Non-Muslims would be allowed to enter the country during visiting hours, but would not be allowed to pray there.
According to the Times, Glick, a US-born former right-wing lawmaker, has led efforts to change the status quo for decades and said he characterizes his effort as a matter of religious freedom.
Other growing movements, such as Mount Faithful Temple and the Temple Institute, have also challenged Israeli government bans on allowing Jews to enter the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex.
The formal agreement agreed by Jordan and Israel is in force to avoid conflict at the site of the outbreak.
But Israeli forces routinely allow groups, several hundred, of Jewish settlers living in the occupied Palestinian territories to descend on the Al-Aqsa complex under the protection of police and the army, arousing Palestinian fears of an Israeli invasion.
In 2000, Israeli politician Ariel Sharon entered the shrine accompanied by about 1,000 Israeli police officers. His entry into the complex triggered the second Intifada, in which more than 3,000 Palestinians and about 1,000 Israelis were killed.
In 2017, the Israeli government installed metal detectors at the gates of the countries, which led to major confrontations between Palestinians and Israeli forces.
And in May, Israeli troops attacked the al-Aqsa Mosque several times, with subsequent escalations leading to an 11-day Israeli attack on the besieged Gaza Strip.
Do not stop them anymore
According to Glick, politics began to change under the tenure of former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who led far-right parties and was a strong ally of former US President Donald Trump.
Glick said police began allowing him and his allies to pray on the more open mountain five years ago, the Times report said.
The number has grown quietly, he added, although the policy was never widely publicized to avoid a backlash.
Despite the arrangement in the country, in reality, dozens of Jews now pray openly every day in an isolated part of the east wing of the country and their Israeli police are no longer accompanied to stop them, the Times reported.
Israel already restricts Palestinian entry to the complex through several methods, including the partition wall, built in the early 2000s, which restricts the entry of Palestinians from the occupied West Bank into Israel.
Of the nearly three million Palestinians in the West Bank, only those over a certain age are allowed to enter Jerusalem on Friday, while others must apply for a difficult permit to be obtained from Israeli authorities.
The restrictions are already causing congestion and serious tension at checkpoints between the West Bank and Jerusalem, where tens of thousands have to pass security checks to enter the mosque and pray.
