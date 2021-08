Zambia’s Hakainde Hichilema sworn in as president in rare victory of African opposition leader

Hichilema was inaugurated on Tuesday morning in a ceremony attended by leaders such as Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan and Malawi leader Lazarus Chakwera.

Zambia’s second female vice president, Mutale Nalumango, was also sworn in during the ceremony.

Hichilema defeated outgoing President Edgar Lungu in a landslide by nearly a million votes in his sixth bid to become Zambia’s ruler.

It was a stunning turn for the politician known as HH – Hichilema spent several months in prison in 2017 for what were widely regarded as charges of politically motivated treason. The charges were dropped under strong international pressure.

After initially showing that he could challenge the outcome, Lungu addressed the nation after the election, saying: “Based on the findings in the final results, I will agree to the constitutional provisions for a peaceful transition of power. Despite admitting defeat early on, Lungu mocked some of the crowd as he took to the stage at the hero-filled stadium in the capital Lusaka to hand over power. Hichilema called Tuesday “a new dawn in Zambia,” in a tweet before the ceremony. “As I sit here with our car heading towards Heroes Stadium, I see love, joy and joy as people line the streets on our way. I am overwhelmed with gratitude. I love you all so much,” he added. An example for Africa Opposition leaders from other African countries were also invited to the event. Nelson Chamisa, leader of the opposition in Zimbabwe, told CNN: “This is an important and fantastic thing for what is possible for the future of Africa. Zambia is an inspiration to stubborn slowers in democracy. Strong institutions are the key to effective transfer of power and smooth transition, “he said in a statement when asked about the importance of today ‘s inauguration. Chamisa added that Zambia is a great example to be imitated on the continent. “Africa in general and Zimbabwe in particular need leaders not rulers, strong institutions – not strong men. Leaders must lead and leave, serve and go. Zimbabwe must be free and democratic. Freedom can is delayed but never denied, “he said when asked what the message is for Zimbabwe. It is the third time power has passed peacefully from a ruling opposition party since the South African country’s independence from Britain in 1964. There was a large turnout mostly of young people, some who came dressed in their academic clothes to protest the lack of employment after graduation. Joseph Kalimbwe, a youth representative of Hichilema’s UPND party told CNN. “Young people voted for us. Four million young people between the ages of 18 and 24 registered to vote. It was a huge turnout and it was very personal for them. They want to make sure their parents’ mistakes are corrected. They “They voted for our leader on the grounds that he has better policies and ideas and can strengthen our state institutions.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/24/africa/zambia-president-hichilema-inauguration-intl/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos