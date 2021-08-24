Houston says it will keep its promise to give the privacy commissioner more power

Appointed Prime Minister Tim Houston is ready to do something none of his predecessors wanted to do: give the Nova Scotia privacy commissioner the power of command.

Houston, like other politicians before him, promised before the provincial election that he would make a difference if he and the Progressive Conservatives form power.

As the Conservatives prepare to swear in next week, Houston told CBC News on Tuesday that he would keep his promise.

“I know there are many young Scots who have made legitimate requests for information that have received many objections, many obstacles,” he said.

“We will work with the privacy commissioner to make sure the right authority is there so that young Scots can access the information they should rightfully have access to.”

“A broken system”

Former Prime Minister Stephen McNeil was the last politician to promise to make the change, going as far as signing a letter about the promise.

But once McNeil came to power, he called the promise a mistake and his government routinely clashes with the office of the privacy commissionerwith

Prime Minister Iain Rankin later started a review of the freedom of information system in the province, something Houston plans to see.

Nova Scotia is the only province where the privacy commissioner is not an independent legislature official. The role here also has no power to make grate.

This means that while the office regularly makes recommendations, the provincial government and other public bodies are not obliged to follow them.

Tricia Ralph is Nova Scotia’s information and privacy commissioner. (CBC)

Tricia Ralph, information and privacy commissioner in Nova Scotia, said last year only 37.5 per cent of her office’s recommendations were followed.

“To me, that shows a broken system,” she said in an interview.

Houston has particular knowledge of how challenging the system can be for people when the government refuses to provide information.

The Conservatives took the province to court to implement a recommendation from the privacy commissioner that the management fee paid to Bay Ferries to operate the Yarmouth ferry be released. Houston said most citizens would not be able to go through a multi-year lawsuit like his party did to get the government to release information.

“We happen to have the resources to do this because my chief of staff is also a lawyer. Most young Scots can’t do that, so that’s unfair,” he said.

Ralph has not yet spoken to Houston, but welcomed the news and said he hopes to be consulted as well during a review of the legislation, which has not had a substantive update since 1993.

Perennial blizzard

She also feels optimistic about what will make three new tenure positions her office will take to help address the large number of appeals that has about 420 files.

Ralph’s office released its annual report on Tuesday, drawing attention to the remaining number, the ever-increasing demand and the need for more resources and the revision of the act.

It may take more than four years for the office to reach a dossier, and Ralph hopes a close doubling of its investigative staff will help cut that short.

“Once created, we need to be able to really reduce our residual load in a very significant way,” Ralph said.