Teenagers seek vaccine scholarships | star

When a stranger called Jacqueline Wood this month to inform her that her granddaughter was the winner of the Manitobas COVID-19 vaccine scholarship lottery, she immediately hung up the phone.

I thought it was a joke call, she said. You know, one of those calls you got on a trip to (the Caribbean), so I hung up the phone with it and didn’t think much about it.

A persuasive call followed and two weeks later, Wood and her granddaughter Kayla Harper, from St. Theresa Point First Nation, flew to Winnipeg for a press conference.

On Monday, Minister of Advanced Education Wayne Ewasko presented lucky students with large Vax to Win checks, each representing a $ 25,000 scholarship to the Manitoba legislature.

We know the vaccine has brought hope to many of us. For these students and their families, the vaccine and this lottery has shown them a way forward with new options and new opportunities to learn and a successful life, Ewasko said, before thanking the immunization recipients for protecting themselves. and others.

Seven of the 10 students, who are aged 12 to 17, were in attendance Monday to celebrate their victories with wide eyes and smiles hidden behind masks.

Kaylee Keefe, Chelsea Thiessen, Bea Catalla, Kaden Rozdeba, Kayla Harper, Crosby Wright, Ella Curtaz, Jordyn Recksiedler, Emma Benoit and Shaira Garcia each won a scholarship to be held in good faith until they choose a post-secondary plan.

There was approximately a 0.01 percent chance of winning one of the scholarships allocated to youth in Manitoba if any eligible resident between the ages of 12 and 17 would receive a first dose before August 2nd.

Emma, ​​a 12th grader, told reporters that she chose to be vaccinated because of the difficult social isolation that was during the pandemic.

I missed seeing my friends and wanted to stay safe during all these difficult times. I am a very big advocate for vaccines, said the aspiring psychologist, who wants to enroll in a program at Red River College after graduating in 2022.

Angel Recksiedler burst into tears when her daughter, Jordyn, took symbolic control. The victory came after months of pandemic-related challenges for both Grand Marais’s mother teens, who have experienced two interrupted school years.

I’m very nervous and I’m afraid for my future now because I have so many opportunities, said Jordyn, who will be entering grade 9 at Walter Whyte School this fall.

The 13-year-old said she can’t wait to meet friends and go to the movies with her family, now that she is fully vaccinated.

Kayla of St. Teresa Point echoed similar comments after Monday’s press conference.

The 12-year-old spent most of the 2020-21 school year isolated from classmates, doing homework packages at her kitchen table rather than in a classroom due to COVID-19 restrictions.

While still in disbelief about winning the scholarship, the high school student said she has already thought about post-secondary options in Winnipeg. Asked what she wants to do when she grows up, Kayla said, a teacher, just like my grandfather. Her favorite subject is math.

Students who have received both doses of the vaccine on or before September 6 will be eligible for the next round of awards.

As of Monday, nearly 69 percent of Manitobans ages 12 to 17 have received a first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The percentage of the qualified young population that has received a subsequent stroke is 59 percent.