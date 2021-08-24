Kemp sends troops to help hard-hit health workers

ATLANTA (WRDW / WAGT) – Governor Brian Kemp said Tuesday that the Georgia National Guard will deploy 105 staff to hospitals across the state to assist staff amid a new revived coronavirus pandemic.

It came on a day when Peach State reported 16,915 new cases of COVID-19 and 71 deaths as the healthcare system is facing the super-contagious delta variant.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, meanwhile, reported 3,648 new coronavirus cases and 10 deaths blamed for COVID-19.

Despite obstacles from the delta strain that sent hospital admissions on the rise just weeks after they plunged into single digits in the country, Outstanding nations expert on COVID says battle can be won with

“If we can get through this winter and get the vast majority of the 90 million people who have not been vaccinated, I hope we can start getting good control in the spring of 2022,” Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNNs Anderson Cooper.

We hope we are well, but there is no guarantee because it depends on us.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 51.5% of the US population is fully vaccinated, or 171.1 million people.

The number is slightly lower in the two-state region: Georgia rate is 42 percent and Richmond Countys is only 34 percent. South Carolina is 46.7 percent.

News 12 checked with some locals who are resistant , and one, Cody Hammond, summed it up this way: It must be, you are taking my children away from me, or the death penalty.

He noted that he hates needles, but is okay with getting tattoos.

Within the Black community, one study found reluctance of the largest vaccines among those aged 18 to 29 years With And the difficulty of COVID-related housing insecurity in paying rent or mortgage or even eviction increased the chances of vaccine resistance.

In some rural parts of CSRA, the relatively low level of vaccination may have more to do with lack of access with

You have places like in Jenkins County where you were told you know, on Fridays and Saturdays, vaccines are not available. The only day available is Monday through Thursday. And then only available for four hours then, said Rev. Christopher Johnson, director of the Augusta Greater Interfaith Coalition.

Its mostly unvaccinated people who are filling local hospitals as COVID patients.

Here’s a look at some of the local hospital numbers on Tuesday:

Augusta University Medical Center: 107 inpatients, eight more than Monday. Of those patients, three have been vaccinated. Of the 40 in ventilators and 51 in intensive care, two have been vaccinated.

University Hospital: 106 inpatients, unchanged from Monday. Eleven of those patients have been vaccinated. Of the 12 in ventilators and 15 in intensive care, two have been vaccinated.

Doctors’ Hospital: 56 inpatients, five less than Monday.

Veterans Affairs Medical Center Charlie Norwood: 16 inpatients, three by Monday, eleven inpatients are in intensive care.

Aiken Regional Medical Center: 37 inpatients, three less. Ten of those patients are in intensive care.

To put the current growth in perspective, the increase to the right of this graph shows the increase in hospital admissions in the Georgia part of CSRA:

The rise in patients is why Kemp is mobilizing National Guard troops to help besieged healthcare workers.

In coordination with the Georgia Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Community Health, trained medical staff will assist staff in:

Southeast Georgia Health System, Brunswick

Northeast Georgia Medical Center, Gainesville

Wellstar Kennestone, Marietta

Piedmont Henry, Stockbridge

Phoebe Putney, Albany

Memorial Health University Medical Center, Savannah

Navicent Health, Macon

Grady Hospital, Atlanta

Piemonte Fayette, Fayetteville

Houston Medical Center, Warner Robins

These guards will assist our front-line health care staff as they provide quality medical care during the current increase in cases and hospitalizations, and I highly appreciate General Carden and his team for their willingness to respond. calling back to our fight against COVID-19, Kemp said in a statement.

This Georgia National Guard mission is in addition to the 2,800 state-backed personnel and 450 new beds brought online, which I announced last week, in a total state investment of $ 625 million as of December this year. I continue to urge all Georgians to talk to a medical professional about vaccination.

Also in the news …

Padia ACLU: The American Civil Liberties Union has filed a federal lawsuit against a South Carolina law that prohibits school districts from imposing masked mandates. The lawsuit argues that the ban effectively excludes vulnerable students from public schools and disproportionately affects students with underlying health conditions or disabilities.

CAUTION DESCRIPTION: Some nursing homes and retirement communities on both sides of the Savannah River are concerned that an expected vaccination mandate for employees could make it difficult to fill vacancies, and they may even lose some of their current staff members. .

Copyright 2021 WRDW / WAGT. All rights reserved.