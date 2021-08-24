Biden adheres to the August 31 withdrawal from Afghanistan

Biden has also asked the Pentagon and the State Department to draw up emergency plans in case he decides to keep troops in Kabul after that date. But Psaki warned that with each passing day, US troops face significant risks, including terrorist threats from ISIS.

US allies including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson were in favor of postponing the withdrawal date to allow further evacuations, while Democrat and Republican members of Congress have urged Biden to maintain a military presence at the end of the month.

I’m not sure we can finish it, said Republican Jason Crow (D-Colo.), A former Army guard who served in Afghanistan, following a classified announcement with senior administration officials on Tuesday. There are more of those people in Afghanistan now than we have the ability to evacuate from now until the end of the month. This is why the mission needs to be extended.

However, the administration has anticipated confidence this week that it will be able to safely transfer all Americans seeking to flee Afghanistan abroad by Aug. 31. And although the administration has not guaranteed the same timeline for the endangered Afghans who helped both U.S. war effort for the decade, Biden has similarly vowed to evacuate those Afghans who also want to leave.

We believe we have time now and 31 to get out of any American who wants to leave, national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters at a White House press conference on Tuesday.

One group that is likely to be pleased with Biden’s decision is the Taliban, who have made clear their desire for the US to adhere to the August 31 withdrawal deadline after cementing control of Afghanistan. The militant group has also taken steps to prevent Afghans from fleeing the country, further complicating Bidens’ commitment to evacuate Afghans who helped the US war effort.

Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen told Sky News in an interview on Tuesday that there would be consequences if US forces did not withdraw by the end of the month, warning that a prolonged presence of US troops would provoke a backlash.

However, the Biden administration is preparing some emergency plans, according to lawmakers who attended Tuesday’s conference, in case Biden decides to extend the withdrawal deadline to August 31st.

You should have a plan to pass the 31st, and they assured me that yes, said the Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, Adam Smith (D-Wash). There is absolutely a risk [of maintaining a troop presence past Aug. 31]With And that was the purpose of my question, to mitigate that risk as much as possible with the Taliban wherever they could, to give us a little more flexibility.

An emergency plan, Smith added, looks very similar to what they were doing now.

Once we decide to end the mission, it will be a very difficult, complicated and dangerous operation to eventually pull everyone out, he added.

Although Sullivan claimed on Tuesday that it would be the presidents’ decision how this would go, no one else, administration officials have acknowledged in recent days how much the U.S. evacuation effort has depended on close communication between U.S. officials and the Taliban. .

At the last sign of that coordination, CIA Director William Burns met secretly with Taliban leader Abdul Ghani Baradar in Kabul on Monday, The Washington Post and other media reported on Tuesday.

On Tuesday morning, shortly before the news of Bidens’ decision to meet the August 31 deadline came out, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters at a news conference that “there had been no change in the timeline. mission “in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told reporters at a news conference that the militant group “will not allow” Afghans to leave the country after Biden met practically with G-7 leaders to discuss the situation in Afghanistan.

Biden first publicly amused the idea of ​​postponing the evacuation deadline in an interview with ABC News last Wednesday, when he said that if there were “American citizens left” on the ground after August 31, “we would stay until “We all get out.”

In an April speech announcing his plans to withdraw the U.S. military from Afghanistan, Biden initially linked 9/11 to the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks as a date on which U.S. forces would withdraw.

In a follow-up speech last month, Biden revised that withdrawal deadline until August 31st.