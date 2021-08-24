Syrian refugees settled in Brighton and Hove in support scheme





Figures from the House of Commons Library show that, by the end of March, the city had relocated 0.3 percent of displaced people through the Vulnerable Displacement Scheme (VPRS) scheme in the UK.

According to the latest population estimates, this means that Syrian refugees make up only two in every 10,000 inhabitants of the city. Neighbor Worthing has sheltered 26, with 52 refugees displaced in Eastbourne. The figures come amid government plans to relocate 20,000 people from Afghanistan after the Taliban took control of the country. The relocation scheme for Afghan citizens will welcome up to 5,000 people fleeing persecution from the country in its first year. Afghan nationals admitted through the scheme will be offered the opportunity to settle in the UK permanently, with priority given to women and girls, as well as religious and other minorities, amid fears of human rights abuses by the new regime. The new program will be modeled on the VPRS, which saw 20,000 Syrian nationals resettled in the UK between 2014 and 2021. Refugees who survived the country’s civil war were given full rights to live and work, were provided with housing and support as well as help to integrate into their new communities. The chief executive of the Refugee Council, Enver Solomon, said: “The councils should be able to make plans with the assurance that all the resources they seek are provided by the central government. “The Syrian scheme was a success due to careful long-term planning and co-operation with local areas and agencies, and it will be critical for the same to happen given the challenges councils face as a result of the pandemic and general financial pressures. . ” However, Tim Noar Hilton, chief executive of Refugee Action, expressed concern that the scheme does not go that far and urged the government to double its first year target, as many will try to achieve security through less regular routes. Brighton and Hove City Council leader Phelim Mac Cafferty announced his support for the new Afghan refugee scheme last week and said the city has a “history of pride, solidarity and welcome for refugees”. Taliban forces took control of the Afghan capital Kabul on August 15th, in a major effort to evacuate refugees from the country by the end of the month. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace told the BBC that while the UK’s focus is on supporting as many people as possible before the 31 August deadline, “the scale of the challenge means that not everyone will be out”. Do you have any stories for us? Email [email protected] or contact us here. Follow us Facebook, Tweet AND Instagram to keep up with all the latest news. Subscribe to our newsletter to receive updates sent directly to your inbox. You can also call us at 01273 021 400.

