OC overseers support Afghan refugees after Taliban take control









The Orange County Board of Supervisors is calling on President Joe Biden to increase the number of refugees brought to the country to include an additional 100,000 Afghan refugees.

The board voted unanimously Tuesday in a public meeting on an impromptu resolution in support of a three-step plan to relocate Afghan refugees to the US, following the takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban earlier this month.

This is our commitment, as a country, to that fight we have always supported, which is the fight for democracy, for basic human dignity, for human rights, and opportunity and justice for all, Oversight Chairman Andrew Do’s meeting, who worked on the settlement with Supervisor Doug Chaffee.

He added: “When we give our voice, we borrow our resources to help these refugees, we are telling the world that we are with you and that the message of hope is great. It is so important because it will leave behind millions of people who will have to live with the massacre of that broken system, now in Afghanistan, and for the last 46 years in Vietnam, and other parts of the world as well.

Will and his family fled Vietnam in 1975 the day before the fall of Saigon with the help of the US military.

In one part opinion published by the OC Register, he urged Biden and Congress to act swiftly and set up a process to accept Afghan refugees and create resettlement opportunities for them in the US

As Vietnamese Americans look at the shocking images from Kabul Airport, we are experiencing the deep trauma and pain felt during Black April 1975, reads the article of his opinion.

As part of the plan, the resolution calls for resources to be allocated to the US Department of Homeland Security to expedite the process of all immigration applications and for the US Department of Justice to grant parole to Afghan refugees.

OC Refugee Board support for refugees comes shortly after the US helped evacuate some 58,700 people from Afghanistan since mid-August, according to a Tweet in the White Housewith

U.S. troops are expected to withdraw from Afghanistan by Aug. 31 after two decades of fighting aimed at al-Qaeda’s presence in the country after 9/11.

Biden is facing pressure from allied forces and lawmakers here to extend the August 31 deadline as thousands try to flee Kabul, Afghanistan’s capital, according to Washington Postwith

Chaffee and Do are holding a press conference tomorrow at the Asian Garden Center in Westminster from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. about their relocation plan.