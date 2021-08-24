International
NS ruling sets Canada-wide model for considering systemic racism when convicting Black offenders
A decision by Nova Scotia’s highest court to convict a black man convicted of a gun offense is being considered “historic” and a “benchmark” that will set the pattern of sentences to continue in the province. , and probably in the rest of the country. with
Rakeem Rayshon Anderson was convicted after police found a loaded .22 caliber pistol in his car during a routine traffic stop. The judge sentenced Anderson to house arrest and probation, basing the decision, in part, on the Race and Culture Impact Assessment (IRCA), a tool developed in Nova Scotia to help judges achieve a sentence appropriate to the people of Black convicted of crimes.
Justice AnneDerrick, on behalf of a rare five-judge panel of the Court of Appeal, said asking about the systemic issues facing African-Nova Scotians could help reduce incarceration rates in that community.
The IRCA authors talked about how people like Anderson, coming from what they describe as “trauma and marginalized communities” have an increased sense of security, which explains why Anderson had a pistol loaded. They said he struggled in the provincial education system, in part because there were few, if any, Black models to follow.
Crown had initially sought a prison sentence of two to three years and appealed Anderson’s sentence as too lenient.
But as the appeal process unfolded, the Crown changed its position; no longer challenged Anderson’s sentence and instead sought the Court of Appeal instructions in such cases in the futurewith
The ruling provides guidance for judges, lawyers
Halifax Legal Aid attorney Brandon Rolle argued the case on behalf of an intervener, the Nova Scotia African Coalition for People of African Descent (ANSDPADC).
“It is seldom rare to be able to stand up in the Court of Appeals and talk about things like slavery, colonialism and the lived experiences of Nova Scotians in the justice system,” Rolle told a news conference on Tuesday. by ANSDPADC to celebrate the decision.
“And that was what we had the opportunity to do in this case. When you think about the context: we had five sitting judges, whom we don’t often see on the Court of Appeals, so we knew from the start that we had our full attention. of the court “.
Rolle said the decision is not just about when it is appropriate to impose a suspended sentence, it is a direction for judges that the evidence of race and culture is a lens through which to apply all the principles of punishment.
Courts in Nova Scotia have used IRCA since 2014. This is when sociologist Robert Wright wrote what is considered the first success. Healso co-authored IRCA in the Anderson case that recommended probation.
“This is a move towards justice, not a move towards some kind of preferential treatment of individuals,” Wright said Tuesday.
“To understand this, we need to understand that our system so far, the standard has been injustice to people of African descent.”
Federal funding for IRCA training
Wright and his associates have been given $ 1 million by the federal government to train people in other parts of Canada to prepare for the IRCA. Another group will train judges and lawyers in their use.
Wright says extra money has been set aside to cover the cost of preparing IRCAs in other jurisdictions.
He said that while the cost is borne by the courts in Nova Scotia, defense attorneys in other parts of the country who have tried to make such assessments for their clients have had to find money to pay for them.
Funding for the provision of IRCA training will be distributed over three years. Wright said the total funding provided by Ottawa to expand the IRCA program is just over $ 6.6 million.
For more stories about Black Canadians’ experiences of anti-Black racism in success stories within the Black community see Being Black in Canada, a CBC project Black Canadians can be proud of. You can read more stories here.
