Health and safety remain the top priority for returning to campus





Students, faculty, and staff at BC colleges and universities are being supported to return together for personal instruction this fall with enhanced health and safety measures ordered by the provincial health officer. A new mask mandate for college and university campuses follows the announcement that BC will introduce a vaccine certification requirement for some non-essential services included on campus. “In response to the increase in COVID-19 cases and as students return to private on-campus instruction, I am issuing a new mandatory mask order for all enclosed public spaces on campus,” said Dr Bonnie Henry, provincial health official. . “It is also vital for high school students to resume personal instruction to support the well-being of young people, and with these increased measures and increased vaccination rates, we are confident we can do so.” The mask order will be enforced in all enclosed public spaces on campus including lobbies, hallways, stairs, elevators, classrooms and laboratories. “I know how challenging the last 18 months have been and I am grateful for the work that Dr. Henry and her team are doing to help guide graduate institutions as they make their plans for a safe return to personal learning.” , said Anne Kang, Minister of Advanced Education and Skills Training. “The pandemic has been difficult for students, faculty and staff at BC colleges, institutes and universities, and with these added measures we can continue to move forward and come back together safe.” Post-secondary institutions have followed public health advice in the measures they put in place on their campuses. In July 2021, a team of experts from the post-secondary sector, regional health authorities, the BC Centers for Disease Control and the Office of the Provincial Health Officer published the COVID-19 Return to Campus Guidelines, noting that the guidelines would require periodic updates to comply with developing public health guidelines. The guidelines are being updated to reflect the new mask order and proof of vaccine demand. Instructions will be updated by the start of school and will be posted here: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/education-training/post-secondary-education/institution-resources-administration/studying-during-covid-19 As part of the new provincial vaccine requirement, access to some non-essential on-campus services will now require proof of vaccination. This will apply to indoor facilities on campus, including but not limited to gyms, nightclubs, restaurants and a range of indoor events, such as sporting events and concerts. Students living in dormitories within the campus will also require proof of vaccination. Further guidance is being developed in the coming days in consultation with public health, including what types of student accommodation facilities will be subject to this requirement. This will take effect on September 7, 2021. As these guidelines evolve, public health will continue to work with post-secondary institutions to ensure that all students, faculty, and staff have quick and easy access to immunization. Under the direction of WorkSafeBC, institutions have developed contagious disease prevention plans to reduce the risk of all respiratory diseases, including COVID-19. Post-secondary institutions can apply their proof of vaccine claim as part of these plans. However, they will be responsible for working with public health and taking proper care of themselves. Quick facts: BC vaccination coverage is among the highest in the world.

As of August 23, 2021, 83% of admitted people have received a dose and 75% of eligible people are now fully vaccinated.

Vaccine clinics are being planned on campus in partnership with local health authorities. Learn more: Information regarding the announcement of the Ministry of Health request for vaccination: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2021HLTH0053-001659 Information about returning to secondary education:

Post-secondary studies during COVID-19-Province of British Columbia (gov.bc.ca) Register for your vaccine now:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/covid-19/vaccine/register

Or call 1 833 838-2323. Get secure access to your health information through Health Gateway: https://www.healthgateway.gov.bc.ca/ ArriveCAN application: https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/diseases/coronavirus-disease-covid-19/arrivecan.html Free mental health support for high school students: https://here2talk.ca/home

