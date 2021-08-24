Former Chadian dictator Habrs is dead, with victims still awaiting compensation





Former Chadian dictator Hissne Habr died of Covid-19 on August 24 in Dakar, the Senegalese capital, where he was serving a life sentence for serious international crimes. He was held accountable after a historic effort to secure justice for his role in serious human rights abuses. The Habrs government was responsible for widespread political assassinations, systematic torture, thousands of arbitrary arrests, and targeting of specific ethnic groups. Habr himself became involved in abuses during his rule in Chad from 1982 to 1990, largely by maintaining strict control over his fearsome political police, the Directorate of Documentation and Security (DDS), whose members tortured and killed them. who opposed him or simply belonged to the wrong ethnic group. Habr was the first former head of state to be tried and found guilty of serious international crimes in the national court of another state, under what is known as the principle of universal jurisdiction. He was convicted in 2016 of crimes against humanity, war crimes and torture, including sexual slavery, by the African Union-backed African Extraordinary Chambers in Senegal, where he fled in 1990 after being ousted by Chad’s former president. Idriss Dby Itno. Habr was first arrested and indicted in Senegal in 2000, but it took a long campaign by his victims before the African Extraordinary Chambers were established by Senegal and the African Union in February 2013 to prosecute international crimes committed in Chad during the rule of the Habrs. Ninety-three witnesses testified at the Habrs trial and presented horrific stories of torture, rape, sexual slavery, mass murder, and the destruction of villages. The Habrs case shows that even when justice is not possible in the short term, it can be achieved. An appeals court upheld Habrs’s sentence in April 2017 and awarded 82 billion CFA francs (approximately US $ 150 million) to 7,396 victims, ordering an African Trust Fund to raise money by searching for Habrs assets and seeking contributions. But while the African Union approved the Trust Fundsstatutein 2017 and allocated $ 5 million to the fund, it has not yet become operational and the victims have not received a single penny in compensation. Habrs’s death highlights the urgency for the victims, who fought tirelessly for 25 years to bring him to justice, to receive reparation for what they suffered. The African Union and the Chadian government must now ensure that the victims are finally compensated.

