New funding available for summer study programs abroad News | Notre Dame International





Notre Dame has announced a new source of funding for all NDI summer study programs abroad. The Daniel, Sharon (Fedor), Mary, John and James Hunter Foundation seeks to promote the international exploration and learning of the students it supports. The Hunter Family Ability Fund advances Notre Dame’s goals for internationalization by deepening the global education of Notre Dame students. The fund provides access to summer study programs abroad, promoting the integration of international education into Notre Dame’s student study courses. We are extremely grateful to the Hunter family, says Hong Zhu, senior director of global education. It has been our goal to make study abroad accessible to every student regardless of their socio-economic status. Through a generous donation from the Hunter family, we will now be able to provide scholarships to allow more students access to study abroad during the summer. Fund was established in 2019, but due to the global pandemic, summer programs were canceled for the last two years. Studies abroad are resuming this fall and the summer application for 2022 will open on September 1st. Funding can range from $ 1,000- $ 6,500 per prize, based on each student financial need and their Go More Project. The Go More project is required for each applicant in the fund. Its purpose is to raise awareness of NDI summer study programs abroad through students who have already participated in the programs. Applicants are required to consider the auditor, the project participant and the costs when submitting their idea. There are no strict requirements for the project, but students are encouraged to highlight their individual backgrounds and experiences. Creative project proposals are suggested. Funded students will be required to complete a Further Project no later than August 31 of the award year. Award recipients will be notified in December, along with their study abroad admission letters. Learn more regarding funding opportunities. Originally published by Abbi Urban IN studyabroad.nd.edu more with

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://international.nd.edu/news-stories/news/new-funding-available-for-summer-study-abroad-programs/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos