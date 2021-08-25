Saskatchewan Long-Term Care Residents Get False Positives From COVID-19 Laboratory Tests





REGINA – The Saskatchewan Health Authority and the Ministry of Health say up to 255 COVID-19 tests were considered invalid after a test error was identified in a provincial laboratory. They say the problem occurred at the Roy Romanow Provincial Laboratory between Wednesday and Sunday, possibly due to a damaged instrument. After being tested again, 206 samples did not match the initial positive result. We have taken immediate action to mitigate the cause of the error. We are now confident in our testing processes that are moving forward, said Scott Livingstone, CEO of health authorities, on Tuesday. I would like to apologize on behalf of (authority) to the residents, families and staff affected by the mistake. In this province, throughout the COVID pandemic, we have administered more than one million COVID tests and errors are extremely rare. The government says the families of long-term care residents who have been identified as false positives are being notified. New tests are being organized for all affected individuals. At least 54 residents in Regina were given a false diagnosis. As a result, suspected outbreaks or explosions at Regina Lutheran Home, Santa Maria, Extendicare Parkside, Extendicare Sunset, the Regina Pioneer Village Transitional Care Unit, and Unit 2-6 of the Wascana Rehabilitation Center have been declared completed. Extendicare Elmview, the Regina Pioneer Village complex care unit and the Wascana Rehab Center mental health unit remain in eruption status. Only residents who receive care at the end of life can have visitors. Equipment malfunction was identified during a quality assurance check over the weekend, but the underlying problem has yet to be identified. No one wants to make people force. We need to do an analysis of the root cause. We have not yet worked out exactly, completely, what caused this, said Dr Fergall Magee, director of the provincial laboratory. Was it a swab issue? Was it a reagent issue? Was it an instrument issue? Was it a matter of process? Magee said determining what went wrong would help avoid similar mistakes. There were 139 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Saskatchewan on Tuesday. This brought the current number of cases to 1,625. About 100 people were in hospital or in intensive care. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on August 24, 2021. By Alanna Smith in Calgary

