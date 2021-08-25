Taliban say they will not allow Afghans to leave the country, refusing to extend evacuation





Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid told a news conference on Tuesday that while foreign nationals could continue their journey to the airport, large crowds of Afghans gathered there in recent days should return home and not face retaliation from rulers. young people of the country.

“The road, which goes to the airport, is blocked. Afghans cannot take that road to get to the airport, but foreign nationals are allowed to take that road to the airport,” Mujahid said.

“We are no longer allowing the evacuation of Afghans, nor are we satisfied with it,” he added.

Afghan doctors and academics “should not leave this country, they should work in their specialized areas,” Mujahid added. “They should not go to other countries, to those western countries.” Asked about the statement by the Taliban, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said it should not affect Afghans who have been given priority by the US to leave the country. “No. So you should not read it,” Psaki said. “Our expectation, which we have also conveyed to the Taliban, is that they will be able to get to the airport,” she added later. Many of those fleeing the country since the Taliban took over have been educated people, especially women. The last time the Taliban ruled, women were banned from working and banned from attending schools and universities. Mujahid also assured that foreign embassies and aid agencies would remain open. But experts remain skeptical of such promises amid reports of human rights abuses and concerns that the situation will worsen further after most of the international community leaves the country. G7 leaders met on Tuesday at the first such international forum since the Taliban ousted the internationally backed Afghan government more than a week ago. They have called on the Taliban to guarantee a safe passage for anyone wishing to leave Afghanistan after August 31, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday, describing it as the G7’s “number one condition” for the Taliban. “The number one condition we are setting as the G7 is that they must guarantee the right path – by August 31 and beyond – a safe passage for those who want to get out,” Johnson said after the G7 virtual meeting. Biden adheres to his self-imposed deadline Biden has already called for emergency plans in the event that the US withdrawal deadline expires – although operations are working according to plan for now. Staying on schedule will require Taliban co-operation, he told a news conference on Tuesday. “The sooner we finish the better. Every day of operations brings increased risk to our troops, but completion by August 31st depends on the Taliban continuing to cooperate and allow access to the airport for those we are transporting abroad.” and not interruptions in our operations, “said the US President. “In addition, I have asked the Pentagon and the State Department for emergency plans to adjust the schedule if necessary,” he added. Biden had faced growing pressure from key US allies, including the UK and France , to extend the term. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Monday that extra time beyond the August 31 deadline is needed for the evacuations. An Elysee spokesman added on Tuesday that the duration of France’s military evacuation operation depends entirely on when the United States decides to withdraw its troops from Kabul airport. “We are in the hands of the United States,” the spokesman told a news conference. “What we are saying to the Americans is to naturally give us maximum time to continue operations.” At the White House conference on Tuesday, Psaki said that if August 31 bears the date of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, the evacuations will have to end even earlier to allow time for troops and machinery to be withdrawn. The decision will be awaited with concern by allies who fear there will not be enough time to evacuate their citizens, along with Afghans who helped in the war effort, from the country by the end of the month. Despite pressure on Biden, NATO will withdraw its footprint from Afghanistan when the US withdraws, according to a diplomat familiar with the matter. The diplomat said people on the ground in Kabul were unhappy with Biden’s decision to stick to the deadline, saying there was “an obvious disconnect between reality and politics”. They estimated that tens of thousands of people would be left behind due to the August 31 deadline. CNN turned to NATO for comment. Military advisers had told the White House that the decision on the deadline had to be made by Tuesday in order to have enough time to withdraw the 5,800 troops currently on the ground, as well as their equipment and weapons. The U.S. evacuated a record 12,700 people from Kabul airport between Monday and Tuesday morning, according to a White House official, and another 8,900 people were evacuated from 57 coalition flights. The United States has now evacuated about 58,700 people from Afghanistan since Aug. 14. Meanwhile, it turned out that CIA Director William J. Burns had met face to face with a senior Taliban leader in Kabul on Monday, in what a U.S. official described as “an exchange of views on what needs to be done” until August 31 The Biden administration has been in regular contact with Taliban officials throughout the evacuation process, both on the ground in Afghanistan and in Doha, Qatar. But the secret meeting, first reported on Tuesday by Washington Post , between Burns and Taliban Co-Founder and Vice President Abdul Ghani Baradar told CNN. Meanwhile, European Union officials said on Tuesday that the bloc’s relations with the new Afghan authorities would be subject to “strict conditions” regarding the “actions and attitudes” of the new regime. “It is too early to decide what kind of relationship will develop with the new Afghan authorities,” European Council President Charles Michel said after meeting with G7 leaders. US evacuates record number from airport The number of evacuees in and around Kabul airport rose to about 20,000 over the weekend. But the pace of air travel has risen sharply in recent days, and as of Tuesday afternoon there were 4,671 people waiting for flights, Lt. Col. Brett Lea told CNN. The vast majority of those still trying to leave Kabul were Afghans, the source said, adding that applicants for the Special Immigration Visa (SIV) program – a route for Afghans who worked for U.S. forces and agencies to leave place – were allowed once more at the airport. SIV applicants were told not to come to the airport on Monday after the US tried to clear evacuated luggage and ensure that holders of US passports and green cards board planes from Kabul before August 31st. The Pentagon said early Tuesday that 17 U.S. military and partner aircraft had evacuated approximately 16,000 people from Harmid Karzai International Airport in the past 24 hours, with the U.S. Air Force transporting just under 11,000 of them. That gave him an opening to extend the evacuation, the source said. “The space has expanded,” they said. The SIV holders plus close family and anyone who can “articulate clearly and credibly a clear and credible link” with the US government can now come out, the source said. Despite easing restrictions, the gates at the airport remained closed, the source said. “But people who are already there or have withdrawn individually, they are bending a little,” they said. About 300 U.S. citizens were brought in overnight and the movements were coordinated with the Taliban, the source said. Closing the airport gates, however, significantly reduces the number of SIV applicants that can reach the base. Afghan security forces continued to use unofficial means to take their colleagues and friends to the base, the source said. “I’m not sure which Afghans are still withdrawing, but it seems to be a steady leak,” they said. The source also said there had been no progress in evacuating embassy staff employed in the country, although planning was under way. As evacuation of evacuees was declining in Kabul, tensions were emerging elsewhere on the road that would eventually lead evacuees to relocate outside Afghanistan. One of the highlights of the evacuation route, the massive U.S. Ramstein Air Base in Germany, had reached its capacity of 7,800 evacuees on Monday. Shocking reports of executions The frantic evacuation race comes amid “sad and credible reports” of civil executions and restrictions on the rights of women under the Taliban in Afghanistan, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said on Tuesday. . Reports included executions of civilians and members of the Afghan security forces, restrictions on girls’ right to attend school, the recruitment of child soldiers and the suppression of peaceful protests, Bachalet told the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva. “Many people now fear the Taliban retaliation against those who work with the government or the international community; people who have worked to advance the rights and justice of the people; or those whose lifestyles and opinions are simply perceived to be against Taliban ideology, “Bachalet said. Reports of violence stand in stark contrast to the Taliban’s assurances to the international media since they seized the capital more than a week ago.

CNN’s Nick Paton Walsh reported from Doha, Sheena McKenzie and Ivana Kottasova wrote from London and Brad Lendon wrote from Hong Kong. Nicole Gaouette, Barbara Starr, Jennifer Hansler, Kylie Atwood, Kevin Liptak, Mick Krever, Inke Kappeler, Sharon Braithwaite, Claudia Rebaza and Amy Cassidy contributed to this report.

