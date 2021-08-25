Ukraine’s leader stresses NATO-EU ties on Independence Day

KYIV, Ukraine The President of Ukraine on Tuesday called for closer ties between the former Soviet nation and NATO and the European Union in a speech marking the 30th anniversary of Ukraine’s independence.

Ukraine celebrated Independence Day on Tuesday with a military parade and mass celebrations in the capital Kiev. Opening the parade, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said a strong Ukraine is a country that dreams ambitiously and acts decisively.

One such country becomes NATO’s Extended Opportunities Partner; “Such a country is formally supported by others when applying to join the European Union,” Zelenskyy said.

Ukraine did not formally become independent until the collapse of the Soviet Union in December 1991. But like most of the 15 former Soviet republics, it declared its sovereignty shortly after the failed hard-line coup against reformist Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev.

On August 24, 1991, the Ukrainian parliament adopted the Act of Declaration of Independence of Ukraine, restoring the country’s independence after more than 70 years of being part of the Soviet Union. Less than four months later, Boris Yeltsin and the leaders of other Soviet republics declared the Soviet Union dead, and Gorbachev resigned on December 25, 1991.

The 30th anniversary of Ukraine’s independence came as the country plunged into a bitter war with Russia, which annexed Crimea in 2014 and has since backed a separatist uprising in eastern Ukraine, and Kiev’s efforts to increase support between western nations. with

Territories can be occupied, but you can not conquer the love of the people for Ukraine. One can create a depressing situation and make people get (Russian) passports, but they can not issue passports to their Ukrainian hearts, Zelenskyy said on Tuesday. If some people in Crimea and Donbass (the region of eastern Ukraine controlled by Russian-backed separatists) are afraid to talk about it, it does not mean that they are afraid to think about it. They will come back because we are family.

The center of Kiev on Tuesday turned into a great place for concerts and other festive events marking the anniversary. Thousands of people gathered in the central Maidan Square, which for the past 30 years has been a rallying point for Ukrainians.

The popular uprising of 2013-2014, which toppled pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych and sparked years of confrontation with Moscow, began in Maidan Square.

Delegations from 46 countries and blocs, including 14 presidents, took part in the parade in Kiev. The day before, they attended the summit of the Crimean Platform called by Ukraine to put pressure on Russia over the annexation of Crimea in 2014, which has been denounced as illegal by most of the world.

The annexation and support of Moscow by rebels in eastern Ukraine, where more than 14,000 have been killed since 2014 in fighting between separatists and Ukrainian forces, has pushed Russia’s relations with the West to the lowest levels since the Cold War. Tensions rose once again this year as Russia increased the number of troops near its borders with Ukraine, including in Crimea, sparking international outrage.

Russian President Vladimir Putin published an article last month describing Russians and Ukrainians as one people and accused the West of working methodically to sever historical ties between the two neighbors and turn Ukraine into a key defense to control Russia.

But opinion polls in Ukraine show that the vast majority of Ukrainians support the country’s independence. If a referendum on Ukraine’s independence were to be held this year, 70.3% of the country’s population would vote for it, according to a study by the prominent International Institute of Sociology in Kiev.

The generation of Ukrainians, born in both the west and east of the country after becoming independent, see themselves as a separate European nation that is not bound by Soviet-era myths and is indifferent to the Kremlin’s prayers for the past. common. , the director of the institute, Volodymyr Paniotto, told the Associated Press.

Paniotto said the Zelenskyy generation, as well as young Ukrainians, have a pro-Western mindset and will set Ukraine’s path for decades from the Soviet past to a European future.

Firefighter Serhiy Zhadko, 29, who came to see the parade with his 7-year-old son, told the AP that the Ukrainians had to (go through) two revolutions in order to finally make their way to Europe, but they were ready to defend elections.

Yes, there are many problems in Ukraine, there is a war and poverty, but we look forward and not back to the Soviet past, said Zhadko, 29 years old.

NATO and the EU hold the mother when Ukraine can become a member, despite Kiev’s insistence. The EU went so far as to sign an Association Agreement with Ukraine in 2014, which provided for free trade and visa-free travel between the two.

Ukraine’s Western allies expect Kyiv to continue to push for reforms, including the judiciary and the establishment of effective anti-corruption mechanisms that would curb endemic corruption in the country.

Ukrainian democracy is a work in progress which has not yet learned to fight corruption and limit the influence of oligarchs, Ukrainian political analyst and head of the Penta Center study center Volodymyr Fesenko told the AP.

Western partners directly link the speed of (Ukraine’s) integration into the Euro-Atlantic blocs with success in reforms and the fight against corruption, he said.