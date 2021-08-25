International
The Taliban can reap wealth in the crucial untapped mineral treasury
The economic implications of Taking control of the Taliban of Afghanistan are in focus as the country is home to a crucial, untapped treasure trove of minerals and metals, including lithium, which is in high demand as it is used to make semiconductor chips.
Afghanistan contains about $ 1 trillion worth of precious metals and minerals, the Associated Press reported, citing a 2010 U.S. government report. Mineral resources are considered potentially transformative for the country.
Lithium is a significant global product used in mobile phones, computer batteries and other devices, which has experienced explosive growth in demand in recent years.
Rising demand growth includes recent teleworking opportunities during the COVID-19 pandemic, which triggered an increase in some consumer electronics purchases, typically containing semiconductor chips.
FOX Business Jackie DeAngelis reports for “Varney & Co.” on Tuesday that the Taliban sitting on lithium, the metal considered essential to modern life, could have a “major impact” on the global chip shortage.
“The Taliban are talking to China … and that means the lack of chips may not be resolved so quickly because China is in the driver seat when it comes to these raw materials,” DeAngelis told host Stuart Varney.
The lack of semiconductor chips has affected companies across the globe as some regulations enforced during the pandemic, including closures at manufacturing facilities, had caused limited supply amid growing demand.
The shortage greatly affected the automotive sector this year. General Motors recently announced it would cut truck production in North America due to a global chip shortage, while Ford has also withdrawn production at several factories.
It is expected that other technology sectors will soon feel similar effects.
DeAngelis noted on Tuesday that “lithium is crucial because it is not only used in chips, but also usedd in clean energy technologies, “which includes rechargeable batteries.
“People are talking about a 40-fold increase in demand for lithium in the next 20, 25 years,” said Wealth Minerals CEO Henk Van Alphen.
Prior to the pandemic, the world’s leading lithium producers were Australia, which accounted for 52.9% of global production in 2019, followed by Chile with 21.5% and China with 9.7%, according to bp World Energy Statistical Review.
DeAngelis reported that Van Alphen suggested that Chile would be a good region for the US to export more lithium from that countryit isthere is not necessarily an agenda.
She noted that while China currently has no more lithium, it “mines more” because of its focus on the production of semiconductors and batteries.
Lithium carbonate rose 144% last year to $ 14,250 per metric ton, according to Benchmark Mineral Intelligence.
Afghanistan, which is a mountainous, landlocked region, also contains large reserves, mostly untouched of copper, zinc, ore, chromium, mercury, precious stones, including ruby and emerald, as well as gold and silver.
The war had scared investors. Moreover, many of the mines that exist in Afghanistan are said to be controlled by local profiteering warlords. The Taliban are believed to have gained millions from illegal mining, the Associated Press reported.
Jonathan Garber of FOX Business, Brittany De Lea and The Associated Press contributed to this report.
