Ontario reports 486 new cases of COVID-19, most in unvaccinated people
Ontario reported 486 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, as the proportion of qualified people who have received both injections of a vaccine exceeded 75 percent.
The province also recorded the deaths of 18 more people with the disease, although the health ministry says 16 of those deaths are being counted as part of a “data cleanup”, and they actually happened more than two months ago.
Of the 434 cases today with a known vaccination status, 279 were people who did not make a single stroke. Another 41 cases were found in people who had a vaccine, and another 114 cases were found in fully vaccinated people.
In particular, provincial data on case vaccination status do not include age breakdowns, or show how long after a first or second shot of the COVID-19 vaccine a person became infected with the virus, or if they were symptomatic at the time of testing.
Dr Kieran Moore, chief medical officer at Ontario, told reporters Tuesday that unvaccinated people make up a much smaller percentage of people in the province, so some advanced infections are possible in the larger vaccinated population.
Moore also said that vaccinated people who end up being infected with COVID-19 will generally have less severe symptoms, in addition to a significantly lower risk of death or termination in intensive care.
During an onlinenews conference, Moore also urged younger populations such as parents of young children and people aged 18 to 29 to be vaccinated. He noted that 73.9 percent of people in the 18-29 age group received the first dose of a vaccine, but only 62.6 percent had two doses.
“We really need to make these rates higher,” he said.
“It’s not just a disease that affects the elderly. They are actually the most protected now.”
The number of cases today has increased from the same time last week, when the province recorded 348 infections. Another 541 cases were also listed as resolved.
Hospital admissions increased by 91 in today’s data, reaching 295 in Ontario. There are 156 patients in the ICU, with 85 in a ventilator.
The pilot school testing project was announced
Vaccinated and asymptomatic students and staff at certain Ontario high schools who are exposed to COVID-19 through an outbreak or group will be given a home test as part of a pilot project that will start next month.
A memorandum from the deputy minister of education sent to the directors of education says the pilot is scheduled to take place from September 7th to October 29th in the target schools in 13 public health units across the province.
The document states, however, that participation in the program is voluntary and students will not be required to disclose their vaccination status in order to receive a test kit.
LOOK | Ontario Chief Physician Gives Context About Progressive Infections COVID-19:
It states that completed and packaged test samples will be dumped at schools, where they will be picked up by a courier.
The memorandum states that high schools were selected based on the local public health situation, including vaccination rates and the latest data on COVID-19 positivity rates.
These include schools in the Peel Region, Windsor-Essex, Niagara Region, Eastern Ontario, and other health facilities.
“We are doing everything possible to keep students in the classroom, including offering new testing options that are more convenient and accessible to students and families,” Education Minister Stephen Lecce said in a statement.
The province is trying to reach people who are hesitant about vaccines
In a press release issued Tuesday, provincial officials said the government is continuing its “last mile strategy” to reach people who have not yet received their first or second vaccines.
“This is my call to arms,” Moore said in a statement. “Vitality is vital for anyone who can get both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. We are implementing many community-based initiatives so that everyone can easily get their vaccine, especially those living in the area. with lower vaccination rates.
“We will continue to monitor the data to determine when it is safe to leave [Roadmap to Reopen] and return life to normalcy.
According to the announcement, the province and public health units are now focusing on smaller, community-based facilities for vaccinations, compared to the mass vaccination sites that were used earlier this year. This means options like mobile clinics and small screening sites targeting areas with low vaccination rates.
The province also noted that the Ontario GO-VAXX bus clinic, which is being developed into rebuilt buses, has so far administered 1,100 vaccine doses, with 42 percent of those being the first doses.
Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from Daily provincial update of the Ministry of Health:
The seven-day moving average of daily cases: 600.
The tests were completed in the last 24 hours: 17,369.
Nationwide test positivity rate: Three percent.
Active cases: 5,053.
Number of dead: 9,471.
vaccination: The province administered 36,655 doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. About 75.1 percent of eligible Ontarians have now made two strokes.
