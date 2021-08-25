Las Vegas will host the men’s curls in the world 2022





The last time Las Vegas hosted the Men’s Curling World Championship, the John Shuster boys had just won Olympic gold in PyeongChang. Shuster and Co did not attempt to qualify for the 2018 worlds — Olympic focus, it is known — and Rich Ruohonen quarters generally went 6-7, making the playoffs, but falling to Canada in the first qualifying match. Today, the World Curling Federation made it official: the largest male shoes on planet earth will return to the 8,000-seat Orleans Arena, near the famous Las Vegas belt, for the 2022 world fire exchange. Players and fans love the curls in Vegas – poolside parties and Elvis simulators, all nine feet (er, ends). A promotional part of the WCF even includes the latter. WCF promotion The first Grand Slam of Curling event ever held outside Canada was scheduled for this country in 2020, but COVID-19 forced its cancellation. Prior to 2018, the Orleans Arena hosted numerous Continental Cup curling races (think Ryder Cup). This announcement will surely excite The Curling News wandering reporter Sam Corea. Sam and Vegas. He went to the first Continental Cup in 2014, and then … well, almost everything that followed. Tickets for the championship, which runs from April 2nd to 10th and features 13 teams, will go on sale in early September. Accommodation packages at Hotel & Casino Orleans will be available. The athlete marching, beyond the casino floor, is something to see This will be the ninth time the world men’s world is held in the United States since 1970 and the fifth time since 2002. However, this will mark only the second time it is organized on the west coast. “We are delighted to welcome the Men’s Curling World Championship back to Las Vegas,” said Steve Hill, president and CEO of LVCVA. “It is an honor to host an event of this caliber. We are confident that athletes and their fans will find the unique Vegas experiences they have been waiting for, from great fun to great food, attractions, spas, outdoor adventures and more. “ Sweden is the reigning world champion in men’s curling. Skip Niklas Edin secured the first world title in the current generation of his team with three championships in Vegas in 2018.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.si.com/curling/news/las-vegas-to-host-2022-world-mens-curling The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos