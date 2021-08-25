Registrations are being made for International Coastal Cleanup | News, Sports, Work – SANIBEL -CAPTIVA

Registration is currently open for International Coastal Cleanup scheduled for September 18th.

Keep Lee County Beautiful serves as Lee County coordinator for the Ocean Conservancy event, while the Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation assists as coordinator for island countries.

“The amount of garbage entering our waterways continues to grow,” KLCB Program Coordinator Mike Thomas said. “So we want to do everything possible to stop it.”

He explained that garbage along the coast, water bodies and such do not remain in place.

“A good storm begins and everything that flows into our waterways,” Tha Thomas. “Eventually, everything enters the Gulf of Mexico.”

Every September for 34 years, the event has motivated over 12 million people worldwide to collect more than 147 million pounds of trash from over 300,000 miles of coastline, according to the KLCB.

SCCF Centers and Event Manager Jeff Siwicke explained that the organization coordinates Sanibel and Captiva countries, and even North Captiva, while the KLCB oversees efforts across the country.

“How can an organization like SCCF not do such things?” This is exactly in our alley, “ he said, citing his mission to protect and care for local coastal ecosystems, plus his sea turtle and coastal bird programs. “Summer is very important not only for the community service aspect, but for the work we do, too.”

For those interested in participating, SCCF has divided Sanibel into 24 sections, with an additional section on Captiva. Smaller sections are perfect to be handled by a family, while larger sections will allow several smaller groups to participate in the cleaning independently.

Although many sections are closed in two recordings, large groups or families can work together.

“We are not promoting group gathering,” Tha Siwicke. “We encourage social distancing.”

“The SCCF is very aware of this,” he added. “We want this to be as safe as possible for everyone.”

Siwicke explained that SCCF is collaborating with Sanibel Captiva Beach Resorts and ‘Tween Waters Island Resort and Spa for the Captiva site, due to uncertainty with a planned project.

“We are somewhat unsure about the beach renovation project and what we are planning to do,” he said, adding that the accessibility and availability of the beach to be cleaned is likely to be a moving target by the day.

Cleaning is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon. As of August 20, only two sections were filled.

The KLCB is coordinating at least 10 locations across the county, including one in the Sanibel Causeway Islands. On August 20, 10 of the 45 Causeway locations were available. His cleaning is scheduled for 8 to 11 p.m.

Attendees at KLCB sites will be provided with supplies, including water, garbage bags, latex gloves, neck bleach and hand sanitizer, at check-in that morning; you are encouraged to bring a reusable water bottle.

Facial masks and social distancing will be required during the registration process.

Participants in the SCCF sections can pick up their supplies, including garbage bags, gloves and data sheets, during the week before cleaning at Sanibel Sea School, 455 Periwinkle Way, Sanibel.

“We will make these available a week in advance,” Tha Siwicke.

The Captiva section, however, will have a volunteer on-site coordinator for morning cleaning and parking clearance. The coordinator will provide those participants with supplies at that time.

“We will have a special coordinator up there,” he said.

On the day of the event, participants can either track the amount of garbage they collect using the data sheets provided, or by downloading and using the Ocean Conservancy Clean Swell app.

For KLCB sites and the Captiva section, waste will be collected on site for disposal.

“Those volunteers at Captiva will be able to return the garbage collected back there,” Said Siwicke, referring to the registration station and volunteer coordinator.

For participants in the Sanibel sections, their waste will be collected and weighed at the SCCF offices, at 3333 Sanibel-Captiva Road, Sanibel, by noon. T-shirts for free events will also be available.

“There I will collect data sheets from them if they use data sheets,” he said.

Siwicke, however, invited participants to use the app as it makes data entry easier.

“And we will have a limited amount of t-shirts,” Tha Siwicke.

The community is encouraged to register to participate.

“This year is a kind of unique situation based on last year’s pandemic and the opening of Florida. There seems to be an excess or an above-normal amount of garbage on the beaches this year,” he said, noting that recent storms could have raised the waters of the Gulf and pushed things back ashore.

“It would be really nice to clean the beaches from this,” Siwicke added.

Thomas shared a similar feeling.

“You want to help preserve and protect the world we live in.” he said. “And you have fun while you’re doing it. You go out and walk on the beach and you know you’re doing something good.”

“You will make the difference,” Added Thomas.

For more information or to register at the SCCF sections in Sanibel and Captiva, visit https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0d4dabae2ea7fac43-sanibelcaptiva1with

For questions, contact SCCF at [email protected]

For more information or to register on KLCB sites, including the Causeway Islands, visit https://www.signupgenius.com/go/805094aaaaa2ca4f49-2021with

For questions, contact Thomas at [email protected]