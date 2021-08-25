Premier League challenges FIFA, blocks players for WC qualifiers

The decision of the Premier League clubs was clear: No player will be released to play for the places on the red list of England.

The announcement on Tuesday from the world’s richest league highlighted FIFA’s escalating reaction across football to its decision to circumvent coronavirus-related quarantine requirements and club and league concerns to tighten qualifiers further. of the World Cup in the coming weeks.

The Spanish league also said it would support any of its clubs that did not want to release players for international duties with South American teams.

Unlike other international matches during the pandemic, FIFA is no longer allowing exceptions for players to choose trips if they are forced to quarantine when returning to places to resume club duties.

Clubs face FIFA sanctions if they refuse to release players, but Liverpool have already told Egypt Mohamed Salah will not be released for next week’s games because he will face a mandatory 10-day quarantine at the hotel when he returns to England.

Premier League clubs also backed Liverpool’s position, forming a unified front on Tuesday to block involuntarily but unanimously almost 60 players from 19 clubs going to 26 places on England’s red list containing all 10 of America’s countries. South.

Brazil will be particularly affected without goalkeepers Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City), captain Thiago Silva (Chelsea), midfielders Fred (Manchester United), Fabinho (Liverpool), and strikers Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) )) and Richarlison (Everton).

Clubs willingly but rightly have come to the conclusion that it would be completely unreasonable to release players in these new circumstances, said Premier League chief executive Richard Masters. Quarantine requirements mean that the well-being and ability of the players will be significantly affected. We understand the challenges that exist in the international match calendar and remain open to workable solutions.

The Spanish league hit FIFA unilateral decision to give two extra days to South American countries to play games in September and October, so three qualifiers can be played in each window, instead of the usual two. This means that despite quarantine requirements on their return, players will likely not have enough rest to play for their clubs when the leagues resume.

La Liga considers that the international match calendar cannot and should not be modified in this way, especially given that there are viable alternatives, said the Spanish league, which has already seen 25 players from 13 clubs named in teams from the nations. South America.

LaLiga will take appropriate legal action as this change will affect the availability of players to play for their clubs, to the clear detriment of the integrity of the competition.

CONMEBOL is trying to complete most of the qualifiers in time for the draw scheduled for April for the Men’s World Cup in Qatar next year and was given triangular approval by the FIFA Bureau headed by Gianni Infantino earlier this month. Concerns about FIFA’s actions are being led by the European Club Association, which is led by Qatari President Paris Saint-Germains Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

The ECA has firmly expressed its opposition to FIFA’s decision and has asked FIFA to reconsider its position, the organization wrote to its member clubs last week. The ECA will not allow a governing body such as FIFA to abuse its regulatory function in order to place its commercial and member association interests above the physical well-being of players and the legitimate sporting interests of clubs.

The ECA said it was completely unreasonable for FIFA not to extend the ability of players to be excluded from the call by their countries based on the quarantine requirements imposed by the countries.

The World League Forum proposed to FIFA that the South American games be played in a bubble. He also proposed using four empty international matches between May 30 and June 14, 2022 to complete the qualification. The only qualifiers planned for the moment are four-team intercontinental play-offs featuring a South American squad to determine the final two games in the World Cup.

FIFA has decided to impose the worst possible option without any notice, said the organization representing 40 professional football leagues. This presents a clear governance issue which will need to be addressed.

FIFA not only organizes the World Cup, which generates most of the $ 6 billion in revenue of governing bodies in the four-year cycle, but also regulates the game globally and oversees the international calendar.

FIFA declined to comment beyond its August 6 statement announcing the South American extra qualifier in September and October.

The addition of two days will provide ample rest and preparation time between games, FIFA said, reflecting the longest travel distances required both inside and outside South America, thus protecting the well-being of players while mitigating the negative consequences of this schedule. more intensive, ensuring a fair fair. competition as well as a prompt return to their player clubs involved.

