American veteran reunited with Italian siblings he almost shot in World War II





On Monday Martin Adler, 97, returned to the European country and was able to embrace the three Italian brothers and sisters he almost confused with hiding German soldiers in the Apennine 77 years ago.

This week the group reunited at Bologna Airport in northern Italy – fulfilling Adler’s dream.

Adler, who lives in Miami, Florida, said he was happy to see the siblings again, Matteo Incerti, author of a book on the history of the veteran who helped organize the trip, told CNN.

In December, Adler’s daughter, Rachelle Adler Donley, told the story of the war meeting on a Facebook page created as part of fundraising efforts for her father’s trip to Italy.

“While searching for the hidden Germans, my father Martin Adler and John Bronsky (deceased) saw a large closed basket moving and making noise. No one came out even after they were warned,” she said. Facebook post read. “Just at that moment a woman came running into the room shouting ‘Children, children, children.'” “She put her belly against my father’s Thomson machine gun. Then three beautiful little children came out of that basket. They were just seconds away from a tragedy to take on new, innocent lives. Relieved and overwhelmed with joy, father he hugged my children. “ Adler asked the woman if she could take a picture of her children, according to his daughter’s post. “Their mother agreed, but only after they changed into their best Sunday clothes,” Donley wrote. “For seventy-seven years, Martin has valued that picture and is always asked about it.” In December, Donley posted the photo online asking various groups of World War II veterans to help identify the children. The concert helped reinforce the appeal and, “with the magic of social media”, three “bambini” – children – from the photo were found living just miles away from the old house where they hid when Adler found them, in the village of Monterenzio, near Bologna. Naldi’s three brothers and sisters, Bruno, 83, Giuliana, 82, and Mafalda, 79, welcomed Adler and are planning to spend some time with him in their village. Like Adler, they are now grandparents and great-grandparents. Bruno Naldi was 7 years old when the photo was taken. In a telephone interview with CNN on Tuesday, he described his recent meeting with Adler as “beautiful” and confessed that he was thrilled when Adler gave each of them a bar of chocolate, as American soldiers did during World War II. He and his sisters were unaware of the existence of the original figure until last December, when his granddaughter saw the photo in the evening TV news bulletin, Bruno Naldi told CNN. She was followed by Donley’s appeal for help to identify the “bambini” and Bruno Naldi’s granddaughter recognized her mother, uncle and aunt. Adler is an American Jew of Hungarian descent. He grew up in the Bronx and at the age of 20 flew to Italy to fight the Nazis as part of the 85th Infantry Division. During his time in Italy he made dozens of photographs and drawings which have been collected by Incerti in his book, “Martin’s Children”. Adler will spend nearly two weeks in Italy, visiting Bologna, Monterenzio, Florence, Rome and Naples. In every country he will make drawings for charity.

