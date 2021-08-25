COVID-19 vaccine passports are rolling out across Canada as the Delta variant is spreading

EDMONTON (CityNews) The Edmonton Oilers became the last Canadian sports team to announce a proof of vaccination policy for fans and staff.

Six NHL teams and seven CFLs are doing the same so far, and this could create a snowball effect in other industries.

As we see larger organizations advertise vaccine passports, you see smaller businesses getting these, and I think we can see that becoming the norm, ”said Lorian Hardcastle, an associate professor at the University of Calgary. in health law and policy.

I do not think any team or venue wants publicity associated with a super-promotional event for example.

Some say it can just come down to a decision about money.

Businesses will take the lead to express their support for it because they will see it as a way to get people back to their businesses, said Thomas Tenkate, a professor at Ryerson School of Occupational and Public Health. .

Meanwhile, BC became the third province to adopt a vaccine card proof, joining Quebec and Manitoba. But the Alberta government has said they have no intention of ordering vaccine passports. This inaction can create problems.

When government is not the one doing the politics, the politics being done in their absence is the one that deals with privacy or discrimination, Hardcastle said.

Critics have raised privacy concerns, but experts say it would not be any different from your driver’s license.

If you think of these things as cards with your vaccination status, you still control who will see it, you just keep it, said Timothy Caulfield, a health law and policy expert at the University of Alberta.

And while accommodations may need to be made for health or religious exceptions, leaving the hockey game due to non-vaccination is not considered discriminatory.

This is not an immutable feature you have. This is a decision you make, get vaccinated, do not get vaccinated. And decisions have consequences, Caulfield said.

Now, health policy experts are concerned that a patchwork approach across the country could lead to confusion.

If the provinces have a different passport from the federal government, which passport will you use if you go to the gym or the cinema? said Tenkate.

Early evidence suggests that vaccine passports may inhibit transmission. And there are also young people to reconsider their reluctance to take the hit.

Evidence from countries like France shows that this could push those people to be vaccinated, Caulfield said. Sports facilities, entertainment facilities – these are the facilities that this demonstration wants to go to.